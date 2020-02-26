YAKIMA, Wash. — Families will flock to White Pass this weekend for the 36th annual Winter Carnival and its main attraction, an elaborate snow castle in front of the main lodge off US Highway 12.
By the time kids — and some adults — can enjoy free rides down the castle’s ramp towards the parking lot on their own sleds or inner tubes provided by White Pass, a group of around 30 volunteers will have put in hundreds of hours of work on the remarkable structure. Dave Ruby leads those efforts and said this year’s castle will include more than 150 different elements, the term used for four by eight wall sections, four feet high tower sections, and other design features.
“The castles have obviously gotten bigger and more detailed,” said Ruby, who initially began helping around the age of 40. “The reason that that’s possible is that all of these people come back year after year.”
He recalls feeling some reluctance when first asked to help by the late Dave Mahre, the castle’s original architect and Ruby’s good friend from working together on construction projects in the area. Ruby quickly discovered why the unique tradition meant so much to the White Pass family, and 26 years later he’s still enjoying what he calls the hardest work he does all year.
Snow castle construction’s not unlike the cement work Ruby grew familiar with during his day job, a useful background as he delegates responsibilities and offers guidance while working alongside fellow volunteers. Several years ago he used his carpentry skills to create forms to mold the snow, replacing the less efficient blocks that would be stacked in original designs.
Actual daily work on the castle began February 17, but Ruby said burying conduits to carry water, putting in a power cord, and other preparations began about four days earlier. Aside from using Sno Cats to haul in snow from the slopes above and below the castle, volunteers do everything by hand with the help of tools, ladders and hammers.
Jan Parcher, one of several volunteers from Packwood, said the amount of people willing to help continues to grow, noting at least 12 people showed up each day and they reached a high of 19. Bob Bourdeaux’s one of the younger volunteers in his third year on the crew, and he said their days generally go from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a 30-45 minute lunch break around noon.
“I’ve asked them before if they’ve estimated how much it weighs, nobody had,” Bourdeaux said as he stood at the top of the sled ramp last Tuesday. “But we started from the ground level.”
Battlements and turrets line the high walls, which will provide safety for kids climbing the path while still offering a view of skiers and snowboarders coming down the slopes. Packing snow becomes an essential part of the job to ensure it can withstand the elements, and the structure’s rock solid about a half inch inside the walls.
Of course, just snow wouldn’t be enough to keep it all together, so hoses are needed to add water that will eventually freeze and solidify the castle’s exterior. Pipes and boards used to help construct the wall’s battlements eventually come out and Bordeaux said a group of about six women, including his wife Shelli, put on the finishing touches and create windows and other designs using buckets of slush.
“Once all the holes are filled then they glaze the whole surface,” Bourdeaux said. “So when it’s all done, it’s glistening white and you don’t see any holes or marks.”
This week’s weather could make things a little more difficult as temperatures rose into the mid-40s with plenty of sun shining down to melt some of the beneficial snow that fell over the weekend. But Ruby said they’ve dealt with much worse, including one year when 60 degree temperatures and rain forced volunteers to tear down some unstable elements of the castle.
As the castle nears completion, its mountain-facing wall will go up and professional sculptors arrived Wednesday to begin this year’s carvings. Last year’s castle featured a dragon and two years ago the Death Star appeared to be crashing into the castle, so Ruby’s looking forward to seeing what happens with this year’s theme of “heroes and villains.”
Volunteers will celebrate by sliding down together in a group of tubes on Saturday morning. But Ruby and Parcher said the real reward will be seeing all the smiling faces of kids from every background enjoying the wonders of the castle.
“That’s the best part,” Parcher said. “It’s why we do it.”
Its full glory will last for about a week before the mountain-facing wall comes down again for Castle Jam 2020. A ramp will allow snowboarders to launch themselves over the castle while onlookers watch the competition from the slopes or the deck of the lodge.
Bourdeaux said parts of the castle and the inner tube ramp will likely be torn down soon afterwards for safety reasons, and typically the whole structure disappears within about three weeks. But for so many who travel to see the experience, the memories created through a true labor of love will never be forgotten.
“It’s an honor to be associated with these people,” Ruby said. “Last Sunday, it was windy and cold and miserable.
“Nobody whined. Everybody was at it, full-on. There’s just not many people like that, so it’s pretty cool.”