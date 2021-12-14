Snowmobile trail groomers in Central Washington couldn’t find much work to do Wednesday, the day grooming typically starts on 67 miles of trails in the Ahtanum State Forest southwest of Yakima.
Grooming on other popular trails along the Highway 410 corridor or south of Rimrock Lake can begin even earlier, but limited snowfall’s delayed those efforts so far. Yakima Ski Benders president Liz Van Amburg said she’s hopeful storms over the next week or two will allow this season to start in earnest sometime during the holiday season.
“It’s kind of an odd deal right now because basically the snow level is at the base of White Pass,” said Van Amburg, who lives near Gold Creek where they barely had an inch of snow as of Tuesday.
She said Ron Lind of R&R Grooming is prepared to go to work just as soon as enough snow covers the trails. Groomers across the state should be working at full capacity, although staffing shortages at the Department of Transportation could potentially delay the clearing of the region’s 20 Sno-Parks.
In addition, some trails and the two southernmost Sno-Parks along 410 — Nile and Rattlesnake — will remain closed until further notice due to the Schneider Springs Fire that burned more than 107,000 acres earlier this year.
State Parks winter recreation program manager Pam McConkey said much of Washington is still waiting for snow, although grooming has started on trails along I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass and Mount Baker. Van Amburg said she’s heard of people already riding near 410 from the Seattle side, close to Greenwater.
The lack of snow could be part of the reason McConkey said snowmobile registrations were down by almost 1,800, at 10,000 as of the end of November. A year ago around 5,000 people registered snowmobiles in November, but McConkey said that number fell to below 3,000 last month.
“I think that the big thing is a lot of things are going on,” McConkey said. “Kids are back in sports, other activities are going on.”
When many of those activities remained shut down by COVID-19 last winter, the snowmobile business saw a surge in new buyers, following the trend of many outdoor recreation options. It’s impossible to buy a snowmobile in Washington without also purchasing registration for the year, and McConkey said some of those people might have decided to risk a fine rather than pay another $50 for 2021-22, even though registration’s required by law for those riding anywhere, including their own property.
Of course, it’s also possible snowmobile owners just want to wait for more snow, as they did five years ago when McConkey said the state saw 11,500 snowmobile registrations in December 2016 alone. That’s about 4,500 more than the same month a year ago.
Despite the below-average snow thus far, McConkey warned that snowmobilers should always check the weather and avalanche conditions before going out for a ride. One backcountry skier died and another five were buried last Saturday in a closed area of Crystal Mountain known as Silver Basin, according to a release from the resort.
“Know where you’re going, know what the avalanche danger is,” McConkey said. “Our avalanche danger’s pretty high considering it’s only the 15th of December.”
