Senior year, during the very last quarter as an undergraduate student, I was diagnosed with cervical cancer.
The following week I underwent surgery and the week after that I went through finals week just like every other student in my class.
After graduating with my peers a week later, I was given the news that they had gotten all of the cancer and that I wouldn’t have to undergo chemo or other treatment — and as many people that have gone through something similar, I spent many years of my life after that nervously getting check-ups every few months, hoping and praying that it wouldn’t come back.
Graduate school came and went, I received my MBA and continued my career and life journey through my early-mid 20s. Then I met Andy — we found a life partner in each other and began our adventurous journey together.
As we got to the point where we wanted to start a family, we both knew that there was a chance that because of the surgery that I had prior, I may not be able to get pregnant, and if I did, that I most likely would not be able to carry the baby full term. Being the optimists that we both were and are, these were risks that we were both willing to take.
Soon thereafter, I became pregnant with our oldest son, Ryder. As an active athlete, I continued to run, strength train, mountain bike, ski and paddleboard throughout my pregnancy (as I had done prior to becoming pregnant, but at a healthy level for carrying a child).
My pregnancy flew by — until I was 36 weeks pregnant, when my water broke during a business meeting at Second Street Grill (you can bet I finished my salad before having my friend drive me to the hospital — Multicare Yakima Memorial— sorry, Jen for leaking in your car!).
The delivery went slowly and smoothly, but when our little nugget finally decided to make an appearance, he was having breathing problems. Immediately, the team took him away to the NICU, to give him the high level of care that he needed.
Not knowing any different, I was distraught but also just in a state of recovery from giving birth. When I was given the OK, my husband and I were taken down to the NICU to see Ryder… to finally meet our little man.
I’ll never forget the days that we spent there together, the amazing care that he received AND that we received, the plethora of things that we learned from the nurses and doctors, and the lifelong friendships that we made with the nurses that took care of our baby boy when we couldn’t.
We learned the very first steps of parenthood from the team in the NICU — and we couldn’t be more grateful for what they did for us and for our son. Ryder is 6 years old now — he skis, mountain bikes, dirt bikes, rides his snowmobile, paddle boards, plays soccer — honestly, if it’s an outdoor activity, he is there with bells on!
Giving back, helping others, building up our community and focusing my time on goals that benefit others will always be a priority in my life, and a priority I am trying my best to pass along to my boys. So… my community goal for 2023 is this — to run 100K on May 21 while trying to raise $100K for Children’s Miracle Network.
ALL of the funds raised will go directly to our local pediatric programs under the Multicare Yakima Memorial umbrella (our local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital) — benefitting our local NICU, Family Birthplace, Children’s Village and more. Yes, it’s a big goal, in more ways than one, but if it helps to make a positive impact on the local programs that could help and even save the lives of our children, I’m all in, no matter how hard or impossible the goal may seem.
To me, there’s nothing more important than the health and wellness of my boys — and if you are a parent, I am 100% sure that you feel exactly the same way. So if you see us running through Yakima, Naches, Tieton or Selah on May 21, give us a honk or a wave — or heck, if you want to join us for all or part of our run, we would love to have you.
Every high five, every dollar, every person can make a positive difference in the lives of others. Together we rise, friends… Together we rise.
