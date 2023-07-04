When summer begins in the Yakima Valley, my desire to chase wildflowers and cool water into the mountains always becomes a priority when planning adventures.
Not only does this mean you can get out of the hot midday heat in the Valley, but it also means breathtaking mountain lakes, beautiful mountaintop vistas and wildflowers of every shape and size are prevalent on many trails if you are willing to make the short trip up U.S. Highway 12 or State Route 410.
What’s my favorite mode of transportation to experience this epic time of year? Take your pick: mountain biking, dirt biking, trail running, hiking, horseback riding or stand-up paddleboarding. Between the trails, mountain lakes, rivers and streams, we have some of the best and most beautiful recreation at our fingertips — and many people don’t even know it’s there.
Some days (if I get up early enough), I’ll even have the opportunity to get two of these activities in during my morning adventures before I head back home to “mom” and work.
Over the next few months, I’ll be highlighting some of my favorite trails, areas and waterways I like to recreate on this time of year, as well as which areas are suited for young kids and families versus more advanced or technical outings. Here goes nothing, friends!
Little Bald Mountain (SR 410): Hiking, running, dirt biking, mountain biking
This multi-use trail is by far one of my favorite adventure trails in our area. I’ve ridden this trail on my dirt bike and my mountain bike as well as run/hiked it many times — I just can’t get enough of it!
It’s considered a “green” or beginner trail in ORV terms, but personally, I wouldn’t be comfortable taking many beginner dirt bikers on a few of the sections. The entire route all the way up to the top of Little Bald Mountain from the Halfway Flats Campground is around 23 miles with about 5,000 feet of vertical total.
But one of the greatest parts about this trail is it can be broken up into sections because it crosses over several gravel roads on its way up to the top. This makes it more doable for hikers or bikers who don’t want to do the entire 23 miles but still want to see the view from the top of the mountain.
The wildflowers are currently rather spectacular on this trail (I was just out there last week) — especially where the burn went through a large section of the area a few years ago. Over the 23 miles, the trail changes back and forth from loamy, soft soil in the forest to more flowing rocky terrain to full-on rock gardens with cliffside views and epic, open mountain scenery
The last push to the top of the mountain is loose dirt and rocks but is more than hikeable as well as rideable on a dirt bike for more advanced riders. Pick a clear day so that you can see ALL the surrounding mountains and peaks from the top — I promise that it will be more than worth it.
Also, make sure to bring enough water — there are a few small streams but no other large sources of water from which you could filter.
Rimrock Lake (U.S. 12): Stand-up paddleboarding
One of the gems of our area is most definitely Rimrock Lake.
I remember the first time that I saw it — my breath was literally taken away. No matter the season, this body of water is stunning — but in the summer, when temps are high and the need to cool off is a priority, this is my favorite place to take the kids for a morning at the beach and on the water.
Horseshoe Cove, which is right off U.S. 12, is a quick and spacious beach and boat launch — and a favorite of ours on weekdays in the morning. The kids love to look for cool rocks, check out the bugs and go for a paddle with us on the calm water.
Sometimes we’ll make a longer water adventure and pack lunch with us to eat on one of the islands before paddling back to the shore.
Do keep in mind afternoons usually bring wind at Rimrock, so if you are into getting out on calm water, mornings and evenings are your best bet — a quick check on your weather app before heading that way is also a great option to ensure you don’t show up to whitecaps.
What will I highlight next month? You’ll just have to check back in the first week of August. I’ve got some goodies coming your way. Till then, stay cool and have a safe and fun month!
