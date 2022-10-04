Living within our individual comfort zones is the easy choice, the safe choice.
Being vulnerable, showing up to try something new, putting ourselves out there without any control of what may happen in the process, doing our best without thought of winning or losing — that, to me, is the definition of being courageous.
When I met my husband, Andy, I was driven and I pushed myself out of my comfort zone, but I quickly learned that I had set limits for myself as an athlete — limits that he showed me could be far surpassed.
From the beginning of our adventures together, his faith, his confidence in my skills, and in my mental and physical strength have continued to push me as an athlete and have shown me that being uncomfortable or scared is a crucial part of growing and it’s something I needed to start to become comfortable feeling.
But as I continued to take baby steps as an athlete, getting more and more comfortable feeling uncomfortable, I quickly realized how important this life lesson was to every single aspect of my life — as a coach, as a mother, as a wife, as a friend and as a business woman.
We as humans can’t learn, we can’t progress without some aspect of fear, of being uncomfortable, of being vulnerable in the process. That is we fear change, why we push back against growth, why we shy away from learning, and why we try not to lose control of how others may view us.
Is it easy to put yourself in situations that you know you will be uncomfortable in? Situations that you can almost bet will make you “look dumb” or cause you to fall on your face for the first few tries? No, it’s not easy… but we must do it anyway.
Calculated risks are the name of the game, as are learning what baby steps you need to take to accomplish your end goal and then here’s the hard part — following through with them without giving a dang how you look to others in the process.
Andy and I have been together for almost 10 years now — and in those 10 years, I have grown the most I ever had prior… and I owe him for an extremely large part of that growth. He saw a potential in me that I never saw in myself, and he continues to coach me through my progression as an athlete in the sports that we do together.
Our lives are a series of choices, of people that inspire us, support us, and help us to become the people that we are today.
Personally, I know that I would not be the woman I am nor where I am in life without Andy, without the powerhouse athlete that is my mom or without my father, the hardest working man that I know — as well as every person and friend that have inspired me, taught me lessons or supported me in my 37 years.
None of our successes are our own — but it is OUR personal choice whether to actually take the steps needed to grow, to learn from our mistakes, to actually BECOME successful, and most importantly, it is our choice whether we have the courage to be a beginner and quite possibly a failure.
Just remember the words of American University of Cairo professor Karim Seddik, “doubt kills more dreams than failure ever will”— It’s time to take that first step.
