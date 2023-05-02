Just a mom.
Three words that sometimes feel like no matter how much you do, this is how the world sees you, this is how your loved ones see you, and in turn, this is how you see yourself.
If you are a mother, you have undoubtedly felt this at one point or another — when you are up for the third time that night breastfeeding a crying baby, when you look in the mirror and all you see is scraggly hair, dark circles and a shirt covered in spilt coffee and goodness knows what else — or maybe when you get passed over for a job or opportunity yet again because your kids and family will always come first, no matter what.
There are many days I don’t comb my hair, my pj’s are my work uniform, all that I do is get groceries, cook, clean, do laundry, reply to emails, pick up dog or horse poop and play legos with my young boys. Does that make me “just a mom?” To some people, it might.
And does it make me unreliable when I have to cancel because I have a really sick kiddo or my childcare falls through? Again, yes, some may agree. There’s no right or wrong answer here — just a decision of whether to see a person for all that they truly are or to pigeon-hole them into a title that only embodies a part of them — an important part, but a part nonetheless.
The truth is, the woman, the athlete, the business owner, the friend I was before having kids doesn’t hold a candle to the person I see in the mirror now — and if I were hiring one of these women, you can dang sure bet I’d hire the “unreliable” Shannon of today rather than the one-dog owning Shannon of the past.
Whether you go to work, work from home, or your full-time job is kid-wrangler and mom/sherpa, there is no doubt in my mind your days and schedules are full of activities and responsibilities that for the most part revolve around your children. Most every mom I know puts their children’s needs, wants, wellness, hopes and dreams before their own, because becoming a mom teaches you not only to be selfless, but it teaches a level of strength and courage nothing else truly can.
When I see a mom, I see the epitome of loyalty and of inspiration. I see a leader, a coach, and a warrior. I see the glue that holds families together, that makes sure that there is food in the fridge, shoes on everyone’s feet and magic during the holidays.
Moms, for this Mother’s Day, give yourself the gift of time to follow your own dreams, passions and goals, today and every day from here on out. When we make time for ourselves a priority, when we take a break and go to that yoga class or on that hike, we come back to “mom-life” rejuvenated and able to take on the rest of our day with a passion that may not have been there otherwise.
We prove to ourselves that yes, we are moms, but we are SO much more than just that.
And for those kids, partners and spouses out there, if you are going to give your mom or your wife anything this Mother’s Day, give her this: remind her of all that she is and all that she does, as a mother, as a partner, as a woman, as a friend… and make sure that she knows just how much she is appreciated. Feeling seen, feeling loved, and feeling needed are honestly the greatest gifts that mothers can be given.
