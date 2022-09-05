This is not the article I had planned to write this month — but life had a different agenda … so I listened.
Putting down an animal you love is never easy. For some reason, even when it’s their time, even when you’ve done everything in your power to care for them, it feels like you are giving up on them. As I write this, I’m sitting in the pasture — crying because I just said goodbye to our oldest horse, LB.
I sat with him as I felt him breathe his last breaths, and held onto him as I felt his heartbeats begin to fade away. This isn’t the first time I’ve said goodbye to a family animal, and I know it won’t be the last.
LB had a long life working hard in the mountains before he came to us and we gave him the best years we possibly could. From the moment we brought him home, he was loved, and he was given the care that an amazing 30-something year old horse deserved.
But even then, on the day that was his time to go, I felt like I was failing him — even though in my heart, I knew it was time to say my final goodbye. The hardest things in our lives will make us stronger — but only if we let them not make us hard in the process.
To live a truly full life, we must endure the bad along with enjoying the good — and we must never sacrifice the risk of enduring our own pain for the well-being or suffering of others. I didn’t want to say goodbye to LB today — but this decision was not about me, it was about what was best for him.
So with my vet alongside, I made the hard decision that many of you have also had to make — the right decision. Death is only the end if you let it be.
For LB, his memory will live on within me, but he will also live on within our little boys — he was the first horse they rode, the first horse they learned to take care of, the first horse whose mane they braided, the first horse they built trust with… the first horse they loved.
And as I sit here in the dirt in the pasture with our other horse, Laredo, while he whinnies for his best friend, I know it’s time to set aside my grief for a moment to do whatever I could to help the living cope with this loss. It’s hard to say goodbye, but with a horse to console and a 6-year-old’s heart to break, I knew I had to get up, dust my jeans off and take the first steps forward in this new journey.
Yes, life is hard my friends…but it’s also beautiful. With life there is loss — but there’s also a chance to let it make you the person you were meant to be. Loss changes us — but the way it changes us is a decision we must individually make.
Be grateful for the time you are given, be grateful for the memories you have the chance to make, and be grateful for the opportunity to turn grief into growth…into creating a life built around the things that matter most. We Love you, LB.
Thank you for bringing joy into the lives of our two little boys. Thank you for teaching them about respect, hard work and sacrifice. We’ll never forget you, old boy — we’ll never forget you.
