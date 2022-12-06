We can learn a lot from the world — from traveling, from books, from the internet… but sometimes we forget how much we may not know about the people around us, the ones we see every day or even the ones that we only get to see over the holidays.
There’s honestly more to learn and to be inspired by than one could ever imagine. Moms, dads, siblings, grandparents, friends, coworkers… besides the headlines of their past, how much do you really know about them? How many times have you genuinely asked them about their struggles and their triumphs with the intent to listen and to learn?
This past fall, I held several Women’s Empower + Inspire Adventure events through the Girls with Grit Collective, the community-based side of my company. The main purpose? To host a day that any woman or girl to come to, and each aspect of it was either free or very low cost ($20/person with sponsorships also available for those that could not afford the fee).
Mornings started with yoga, followed by a hike; mid-day was for a local women’s artisan and vendor market. But the late afternoon was the highlight of the days — that's when I held the Women’s Empowerment Panel Happy Hour.
For each of these events, I invited local women to be on the panel — business leaders, doctors, small business owners, moms, firefighters, paramedics, farmers, the list goes on.
At each one, after having them tell us a bit about themselves and their background, I asked them one simple, but not so simple question: Through all of our journeys to get to where we all are now, there have been countless roadblocks, life-changing events and decisions we have all had to make. Tell us about one that impacted your life substantially — as well as what you learned from it looking back on it now.
As each woman shared their answer to this very powerful question, there were some tears, there were some stories that had never been shared prior, but in every single one, there was not only a plethora of inspiration, but also the most courage and vulnerability that I have ever witnessed in my 37 years.
I listened, I learned, I felt, I was empowered and I was inspired — the strength that each and every woman on these panels showed, the stories that they shared… it was truly powerful beyond words.
Driving home from the last of these events of 2022, I realized something. My mom, my dad, my brother, my grandmother, my husband, my best friends — I had never asked them this question, but I want to, I need to, and I am going to the very next chance that I get.
My advice to you? This year over the holidays, talk to each other… really talk to each other. Be transparent, be real, learn from each other, grow together, celebrate together, be grateful together.
And if you feel inspired, ask them that one question as well. Sometimes our greatest inspirations in life come from the people sitting right next to us, but it takes us a lifetime to realize it… and sometimes by the time we realize it, it’s too late to tell them.
Don’t wait. To my family, my friends, to the women I coach, to the people I’m forever learning from, thank you, I am grateful for you — and I can’t wait for another chance to sit with you, to listen and to be inspired by everything you wish to share.
Happy Holidays, friends. See you in the new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.