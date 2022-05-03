Before moving to Yakima, I had never witnessed the true depth of beauty of Washington’s wildflowers.
I’ll never forget my first spring here — hillsides covered in yellow, orange, purple and green welcomed me on every adventure. A carpet of color that to me was and still is the epitome of natural beauty.
As the years have gone by and my adventures have multiplied, I’ve come to discover the pattern that will allow one to follow the wildflower bloom spring into the scorching heat of summer. But just as the seasons fluctuate, so do the timing of wildflowers, so be patient, keep an eye on the temperatures (during the day and at night) and know that your adventure to these destinations may not always fall on the peak of the bloom (and may also not fall on the exact date ranges that they did in years prior).
But when you do hit the nail on the head, it sure is pure magic.
Here’s a quick list of my favorite places to head to in the Yakima area to follow the wildflower bloom along with a rough estimate of when they may be showing off their colors in 2022.
Beginning of April-Beginning of May
Trails: Snow Mountain Ranch, Rocky Top, Skyline Trail & Cowiche Canyon (Uplands as well)
One of my favorite routes at Rocky Top during the middle-end of April is to start at Snow Mountain Ranch and run/hike from the parking lot up the Wildflower Trail, then connect to the Bench Trail, and finally heading up the Cowiche Mountain Trail East that will take me up to the summit. At the top, I take a left and make my way over towards Rocky Top.
From here, I either turn around at the top of Cowiche Mountain (there’s a big pile of rocks there that you can’t miss) or I’ll follow the trail over to Rocky Top proper and do a loop over there before making my way back to Snow Mountain. Once I get back to the top of the Cowiche Mountain Trail East, I usually stay straight, thereby taking the Cowiche Mountain Trail West back to my truck.
Between the wildflowers, beautiful views and winding trails, I would say this is my favorite loop in early spring in Yakima.
End of April-Mid May
Trails: Tieton River Trail
Located just across the street from the elk feeding station in Naches, this trail not only has some of the most beautiful wildflowers in Yakima, but it also follows alongside the scenic and equally easy on the eyes Tieton River. The flowers usually start popping out on this trail a bit after the flowers in town do since it’s closer to the mountains and the weather is a bit cooler.
Do be aware that when it gets warm enough, the rattlesnakes are plentiful on this trail so keep your pups and kiddos close just in case.
Mid/End of June-Early July
Trail: Little Bald Mountain
Depending on snow melt, the Little Bald Mountain trail can be a great early season mountain hike, run, bike ride, horse ride or dirt bike ride. Yep, this is a multi-use trail and that’s one of the things I absolutely LOVE about it.
I get to not only take in some insanely breathtaking views and get a dang good workout in, but I get to meet some amazing people from all walks of life while I’m out there as well. This is also a great mid-level dirt biking trail — as a not-so-great dirt biker myself, there are some sections on this trail that challenge me but others that are fun, flowy and unforgettable in the very best way.
If you do the entire trail from the Halfway Flat Campground to the summit of Little Bald, your round trip will end up being approximately 21.5-22 miles with around 3,300 vertical feet of climbing and descending.
Mid/End of July-August
Chinook Pass & White Pass — Pacific Crest Trail (PCT)
In the end of July, depending once again on snow melt, the PCT is usually less “buggy” and the flowers and greenery are getting dialed in for their most multi-colored season. Although I do love a plethora of the trails and routes that can be accessed via the PCT, the one that I adore most with my boys is Sheep Lake at Chinook Pass.
It’s just under 4 miles round trip and around 400 feet of elevation gain and with a cool, mountain lake at the turnaround, it’s got a built-in picnic and play spot before making the way back to the parking lot. Talk about a win-win!
Of course, I could go on and on with every route and area that I would love for you to check out, but, alas, I’ve already gone over my word count for the month. As always, feel free to reach out to me for tips, tricks and locations for you and your family to check out this spring and summer.
Sharing the love and beauty of our area is one of my favorite pastimes — See you on the trails!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.