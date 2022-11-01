One of the hardest, most normal feelings that we as moms (and dads) get is the notion that we aren’t doing a good enough job as parents — or maybe that we aren’t doing a good enough job at anything — be it work, as a spouse, staying active enough, being present with our kids, taking time for ourselves, feeding everyone the “right” meals, being a “good” mom… honestly, the list could go on basically forever.
And with fall sports ending, winter sports starting, school in full swing, as well as the hustle and bustle of the holidays coming around the corner (along with ALL of the responsibilities that we put on ourselves at home), this season for many parents becomes more stressful than magical.
But what can we do to fix this overwhelming circle of stress and feeling like we aren’t good enough? Firstly, it is committing to no longer comparing ourselves, or our situations, to other moms, other families, or people on social media that we may or may not actually know.
The moment that I stopped comparing my looks, my athletic abilities, my “successes” in work and as a parent, my life in general to others, was also the moment that I stopped competing in my own mind with these people. You see, when I was comparing myself, I was allowing these people’s actions to impact my life, my happiness, and my own choices — and in turn, I was so focused on competing and on their actions that I was never truly happy and I was also not moving forward myself.
So now, instead of comparing myself or competing with others, I focus on my own goals, and our goals as a family — and I stay in my own lane. I focus on becoming a better mom, wife, athlete, business owner, friend than I was yesterday.
I focus on apologizing and owning up to my mistakes as well as learning from them and growing through the ups and downs that pop up along the way. I focus on what I can control, how I can support others and on what baby steps I need to take today to accomplish the over-arching goals and mission that we have set as a family.
Sure, you may think that this sounds easier said than done, but believe me, the happiness that comes along with loving ourselves for who we are today, in this moment, physically and emotionally, far exceeds the small amount of work that you will need to do within yourself to take this step forward.
Our kids (2 and 6) dirt bike, ski, mountain bike, stand up paddle board, hike, fish and ride horses with us — they cook, clean, do yard work with us and even help my husband Andy in his shop. But they don’t play all the team sports, we don’t have the funds to take them on many trips and we for sure don’t take part in all of the activities that many other families do — and at one point, I had others make me feel like this made me less of a mom — but I’ve since squashed those feelings, and given them a good ol’ punt.
I’ve embraced the life we have chosen to give our children, and I’ve also embraced that others will choose to give their children a different life — and both are right.
So as the magic of the holidays starts to enter into your lives, all that I ask is that you try to embrace it — and when the stress, the pressure begins to build on you, take a moment to feel it, then let it go.
You are more than enough. What you do is more than enough. And don’t forget that the most magical memories for your kids can be created by the smallest of gestures — and that you are really all that they truly need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.