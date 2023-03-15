When I am coaching women on the ski hills and the mountain bike trails, there’s one main focus the majority of my clients come to me with — that they want to get better so they can “keep up” with their spouses, friends and/or kids.
Is this a bad reason to take a clinic or a lesson? Absolutely not — but this particular mindset may be what’s actually holding you back on the mountain... and in life.
Confused? Let me explain — both my husband, Andy, and I grew up skiing, but he spent about half his life skiing for a living. Therefore he is not only an insanely amazing skier, but also a very fast skier on every single type of terrain and condition.
When we started dating and having ski adventures together, two things happened: 1. My prior opinion of speed and ability level was blown out of the water after skiing with Andy. A piece of humble pie? Just give me the whole thing. 2. After spending 26 years enjoying my own speed and line choices on skis, I instantly began focusing on trying to ski faster to “keep up” with him so he would have to wait a minimal amount of time.
Being humbled is good for all of us — in fact, I personally use it as a catalyst for progression and growth— so this was not a problem. The problem was this — instead of enjoying each run like I used to, enjoying every turn for my own joy, I was now only thinking about skiing as fast as I possibly could so that I wouldn’t be the weakest link in the crew.
To be completely honest, I let myself become so focused on skiing fast I lost a ton of my form as well as my love for the one sport that had been a huge joy in my life since I could walk. Yep, not the smartest thing I’ve let happen.
But with every mistake, the only way to get out of the hole we find ourselves in is to notice a problem, then have the strength and courage take the necessary steps to fix the problem.
When I realized what was happening, I went to Andy and asked him if he cared how fast I skied... and shocker! He didn’t care about my speed as long as I was having fun doing what I love.
So what do I when we ski together now? I focus on the fun line, I focus on progression, and I focus on enjoying every single turn, every single cliff drop AND every single moment I get to spend in the mountains with my best friend.
We are always told to give others patience, which I feel many of us are actually very good at. But what about giving ourselves patience, giving ourselves grace, and giving ourselves the okay to put ourselves first, to pursue our own goals without feeling like we are being selfish?
I don’t know about you, but as a mom, wife and business owner, I’ve found that unless I manage it, I give most (if not all) of my patience to everyone and everything else. And in these roles, I’ve also found I am pretty good at not focusing on myself OR allowing myself to be fully in the moment when I am skiing or adventuring — because there is so much my mind and body are constantly managing 24/7.
On a ski hill and in life, it’s easy to focus on the end goal... to get to the bottom. But when we focus on the end result, the task not only becomes daunting, but it can cause us to not take the steps we need to take to be truly successful, or to have fun in the process.
My family has and always will come first, but when I also make time for my own joy and my own growth, I have even more to give to the ones I love and the ones I want to help.
So the next time you find yourself on the top of a black diamond run with your crew or heck, if you are ready to put yourself first for even a moment amongst a life that serves others, remember this: Give yourself patience. Give yourself grace. Give yourself time. Give yourself permission to put yourself first, to feel the joy you’ve been flying by without even noticing you were missing.
The mindset we as individuals create, the mindset we take into our lives, into every ski run, every day at work, every moment with our kids — is a choice. And it’s a choice we alone have to make. The power is yours. Use it.
