As we all begin 2023 together, many of us will set resolutions, goals or even mantras for the year that lies ahead.
But something to think about when setting forth on these missions is what we will do when things get hard or when these goals that we were once completely committed to suddenly seem out of reach. As an athlete, coach, business owner and parent, I find that goals are very important to every aspect of my life, but beyond setting them, there is one very important key to seeing them through: welcoming the hard.
No matter how large or small the goal, I expect the road to be hard, I expect it to be long, I expect it to require large amounts of patience and I expect to have my mind at least once try to tell my body I can’t achieve it.
This same mindset goes for teaching and coaching others as well. Like many of you with children (we have a 2- and 6-year-old), my husband and I do our best to teach and show our littles not only life lessons but also the skills and mental and physical strength it takes to learn the sports and activities in which we also partake.
But going into these days on the ski hill, on the dirt bike or on the river with our kids, I only have one goal in my sights — for the kids to have fun… to find joy in being outside — because that is not only when we progress most, but when we also relax enough to truly learn, as well as build a love and skill that could last a lifetime.
I also go into these days expecting them to be hard and to require lots of patience — some days my expectations are met and I’m in need of two extra coffees, but others go much more smoothly than I could have ever thought possible.
Setting goals and learning new skills as an adult follow the same principle. In fact, when I’m teaching women a particularly hard feature on the mountain or when we take a group down the Yakima River for the first time on their standup paddle boards, I bring our client’s mindsets back to that same goal — to smile, to have fun, to find joy in the hard, in the battle between our minds telling us we can’t and our bodies showing us that we can.
If we expect our goals or plans to be hard, I mean really hard, but we see these expectations as positive and something we can learn and grow from, we are much more likely to succeed at them. I live with a glass half-full mentality, but I also know that some of the most magical moments happen in our lives after we’ve fallen, after we’ve struggled, after we’ve felt broken and nearly given up.
Expect the hard, the struggles and the sacrifices. Eventually, the hard won’t be hard anymore, and you will be stronger, more confident and wiser because of the journey that you took to get there.
Welcome the hard. Embrace the hard — because the hard is what makes it great. And remember, it may be hard, but hard is not impossible.
