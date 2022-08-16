Selah doctor Jim Zingerman feared the worst when he watched his friend disappear into a hole in the snow on the Grand Teton during their descent in June.
It hardly seemed possible Dan Wenker, a former Yakima resident who lives in Atlanta, could have survived a fall that looked to be at least 25 feet alongside a rushing waterfall. Even if he did, his chances of making it back up before succumbing to hypothermia seemed grim.
“I go over to the edge and I could see he’s gone and so, in my mind I’m just thinking, my buddy just died,” Zingerman recalled. “There’s no way I’m going to be able to do anything and there’s no way out of there.”
A minute or so later, Zingerman got a glimmer of hope when he heard Wenker yelling “Jim! Jim!” from down below. Zingerman forced himself into action, finding a way to save his friend thanks to quick thinking, a timely appearance by a park ranger, and perhaps some divine intervention.
Disastrous descent
When Wenker convinced his longtime climbing buddy to join him for an attempted summit of the Grand Teton, they knew it would be their toughest challenge yet.
Taller peaks such as Mt. Rainier and Tanzania’s Mt. Kilimanjaro didn’t require the amount of technical expertise to summit Wyoming’s 13,376-foot mountain. So it helped that they could join Mark McGuire and his son Nicholas, two former Yakima residents who Zingerman knew possessed more advanced climbing skills and could lead the way.
They set out on June 28 and reached the Lower Saddle, where they waited an extra day for thunderstorms and high winds to die down. After the wind kept blowing at around 50 miles per hour through the second night, Zingerman and Wenker decided to play it safe, letting the McGuires go ahead and summit on their own.
After a text let the two friends know a summit would take longer than expected, Zingerman and Wenger set off on their own. They walked carefully through a steep snowfield, leaving only a short early afternoon glissade through slushy snow before they could return to the hiking trails.
Both handled the first section comfortably, and the speed of the final section surprised Zingerman before he managed to skitter and stop on rocks at the bottom of a funnel. He breathed a sigh of relief when he saw a hole in the snow just beyond the rocks with an icy river flowing down beneath.
Wenker stopped himself halfway down to rest, but when he started again he quickly picked up too much speed and his poles weren’t enough to slow down, since he’d put his ice axe away earlier on the descent. Zingerman watched helplessly as Wenker bounced through the rocks, then failed in a desperate attempt to leap over the hole.
“I think my fall was slowed down a little bit by the pack that I had on my back,” Wenker said in a phone interview from Atlanta last week. “It was relatively narrow, so the opening, the chute on the way down was probably like three feet wide.”
He bounced off the walls and briefly lost consciousness, sustaining several injuries including a hip contusion and a broken tibula in his left leg that he wouldn’t discover until he reached the hospital several hours later. All things considered, Wenker felt fortunate when he found himself standing up in darkness on a three-foot wide ledge, surrounded by ice walls and quickly becoming drenched by the glacial water from Spalding Falls less than five feet away.
The rescue
While Wenker yelled for Jim and searched in vain for a way to climb back up what he estimated to be about 50 feet, Zingerman’s cries for help went unheard and with no reception to call 911, he decided to pray.
He said that’s when the word “rope” entered his head, reminding him he’d agreed to bring down one of the ten-pound climbing ropes he wouldn’t typically carry. Even then the situation still felt hopeless, as the rope kept blowing back in front of him every time he tried to cast it out.
“I’m blindly saying well, I don’t know how he’s going to see it down there,” Zingerman said. “So I just start feeding rope like you’re fishing and then all of a sudden I get a tug on the rope.”
Wenker said he felt the rope come down and touch him on the shoulder, then after the tug both men knew what should happen next. Zingerman gave a little slack so Wenker could tie the rope around his waist, loop it around and start climbing up “like a reverse rappel.”
Before the dangerous ascent began, Wenker released his bag and left all of his gear behind. Meanwhile, Zingerman found a spot to dig in his heels on the precarious slope, hoping it would be enough to prevent him from falling down the hole as he pulled up his 170-pound friend.
“I was pulling with all of my might, everything I could and probably some adrenaline and the rope was going down over the ledge, probably five to 10 feet in front of me,” said Zingerman, who moved from Orlando and began his practice at Selah Family Medicine in 1993. “So if he has a broken arm, broken leg and couldn’t have helped climb, there was no way I would have been able to get him out.”
They worked together and about 20 minutes after he’d fallen, Wenker finally appeared, white and shivering from cold. Zingerman encouraged his friend to jump on top of him for warmth, and the two 62-year-olds hugged, crying and laughing at the same time.
“Divine providence is part of the reason I’m alive,” Wenker said. “(Jim) risked his life by holding onto that rope that way, because if he would have lost his balance he would have fallen in as well.”
Getting to safety
The two 62-year-olds couldn’t celebrate the successful rescue for too long, since they quickly realized it would be difficult to climb back out of the rocks.
Zingerman tied a rope around both of them and went up high enough to secure it on a rock up above. Then he began blowing an emergency whistle, which miraculously attracted the attention of a highly capable park ranger named Noah, who happened to be on his way down from summiting earlier in the day.
Noah called in a helicopter for Wenker first and then another for Zingerman, attaching them both to ropes hanging below and airlifting them both out of danger. They reunited at the hospital, where Wenker underwent X-rays and CAT scans.
The two friends agreed it might be time to scale back their adventures, which began about ten years ago when they met through a Yakima area climbing group called Foursquare Mountaineering. Since then they’ve embarked on several challenging climbs and other trips, including annual ski trips they plan to continue this winter in Montana.
