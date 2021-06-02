Colorful wildflowers, dry forest floors and scenic views of the Ahtanum State Forest awaited hikers on the Whites Ridge Trail last Friday.
Kim Hull posted she would be leading the almost 11-mile hike on The Cascadians Facebook page the day before, making it the first scheduled group hike since it was announced all hikes would be canceled until further notice on March 23, 2020.
As this eager Outdoors reporter found out, things won’t immediately go back to the pre-pandemic normal for The Cascadians.
Of course, the short notice given for the hike probably limited attendance more than anything, and perhaps the above-average length kept some people away as well. Either way, Hull and I didn’t see anyone else in the parking lot or for the entirety of the loop, a pleasant walk along a mostly gently sloping single track.
When The Cascadians first decided to allow leaders to schedule outings in mid-May, Hull wasted no time in planning an overnight paddling trip at Steamboat Rock State Park that drew two other participants May 19 and 20. But group president Mark Kushner said others are a little more hesitant due to COVID-19 concerns, as well as new habits formed during the pandemic.
Many Cascadians, including Hull, found ways to keep going outside and getting exercise, even if it meant going to Idaho or Utah when state and federal agencies shut down most of Washington’s public lands for more than a month. Kushner believes some members enjoyed the added flexibility and personal responsibility of smaller groups or solo hiking while trying to follow the state’s restrictions.
“I like doing things by myself, but I like groups, too,” Kushner said. “I like hearing stories.”
Plenty of great stories and insights can be heard from Hull, who joined The Cascadians 12 years ago and has been leading outings for the last 11. The 53-year-old enjoys the company she’s found as part of a diverse group with a positive outlook on life and often plans some of the most challenging hikes, including the steep “Kim’s Canyon conditioners” in the Yakima River Canyon every spring and fall.
She’s also a member of The Cascadians’ centennial committee, which had big plans for celebrating the club’s 100-year anniversary in 2020. Hull led one Centennial ski outing before everything got postponed the month before what was intended to be a special birthday celebration.
Kushner said some Centennial events may be held this year, although Hull said many of the commemorative aspects could be pushed back to 2022. That was part of the discussion at Wednesday night’s board meeting, where the group also addressed scheduling more outings, ongoing restrictions, and when monthly general meetings can resume.
Those typically include a guest speaker and follow a member orientation, making them one of The Cascadians’ best recruiting tools. But Kushner said their host venue, Living Care Retirement Center, can only fill its auditorium to one-third capacity and still isn’t allowing outside groups.
Differing opinions and choices regarding vaccines also add complications, so Kushner said outings won’t be as strict about carpooling to help reduce the risk of virus spread. They’re also undecided on when to start once again submitting hikes to the newspaper.
This time of year would usually be full of day trips into areas such as the Mid-Columbia River Basin, the Wenas Wildlife Area and the lower elevations of the Ahtanum State Forest, where only a bit of snow could be seen on the highest ridges. It’s a safe bet many Cascadians are still going to those places, but it remains to be seen when they’ll return to large travel parties.
“I wish things were the old way, but they’re not,” Kushner said. “It’s gonna take some time and it’s almost like we’ve got to start marketing again.”