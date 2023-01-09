Cowiche Canyon Conservancy closed Rocky Top's trails Monday due to snow and mud, likely for an extended period of time.
Executive director Celisa Hopkins said the warm weather and rain forecasted for later this week may keep the trails closed for several weeks. Closures are necessary to protect the long-term health of the trail system.
All other CCC trails remain open for now. Updates can be found on the conservancy's website, www.cowichecanyon.org and its Facebook page.
