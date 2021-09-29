I was wandering around in the vast moonscape that is the Yakima Training Center last week, looking for one of the estimated 800 elk that now reside on 327,000 acres of Federally-controlled land when what to my eyes should appear, but a note taped to a rock.
Literally, in the middle of a long, scree-filled ridge, sat a rock, the size of a knife handle, with a weathered piece of paper wrapped around it, secured by electrician’s tape.
Now, over the years I have found all kinds of interesting things while out hunting or fishing. As is the case with many who spend time in the outdoors around here, I have found a number of different shed antlers. I have also found knives, fishing poles, gloves, old keys, and various articles of clothing.
A few years ago, while turkey hunting down in Klickitat County, I found an eerily weird and scary clown mask placed perfectly in hole in an old dead oak tree. It definitely made me jump when I finally noticed it staring at me with it’s creepy smile and dead eyes.
On the converse, I have also lost most of those items listed above, over the years. Well, except for the mask of the clown that lives in the sewer.
But never have I found a note in a bottle or tied to a rock.
When I noticed the rock with the note taped around it my first inclination was to rip it open right there and see what it said. I was headed to a spot where I could glass for elk, so decided I would just throw the thing in my pocket, show it to my hunting buddies and open it later. Which is what I did.
Greg Wilson and I were helping our buddy Merle Shuyler try to find a cow elk. Merle had drawn a muzzle-loader tag for the firing center and Greg and I were along to help him look for an elk, and then assist in packing the animal out if he were to get one.
Later, back at the truck, I showed the guys the rock. What would the piece of paper say, we all wondered?
Could it be a note of a secret love affair from a soldier who just needed to tell the world to relieve his or her conscious?
Could it be a letter of confession from a mass murderer who was leaving clues to the whereabouts of the bodies of his victims?
Or, was it a letter from a soldier to her mother, telling of her profound homesickness?
Maybe, we speculated, it was a note to inform whomever had found the rock where to go to find some incredibly valuable buried treasure.
Could it be a clue that was placed for someone in one of those geocaching games, where people go on a hunt for items located here and there, marked by GPS coordinates?
Maybe it was left by a soldier who had just received orders to be stationed in Afghanistan and they were leaving their last will and testament.
I put the note-covered rock in the center console of the truck and we went about our day of hunting.
Later that night I started to think about the rock and note. I had left it in Merle’s truck, and in the course of the day, had totally forgotten about it.
During the next couple days of hunting, I would think about the note taped to the rock. Surely someone had some kind of important message they wanted to leave the world. Why else would they take the time to wrap it around a rock and securely tape it in place. The note had meaning to someone.
The next night I remembered to grab the rock out of Merle’s truck. I threw it in my pack and took it home with the rest of my stuff. After dinner that night I mentioned the rock to my wife Terri, and she urged me to open it and see what was inside. So, I did.
The weathered material that looked like paper that was wrapped around the rock, was not paper. It was some kind of thin canvas. And where the tape had protected the material from the ever-present sun on that rocky ridge, a brilliant stripe of neon orange popped up. The inside of the canvas was even brighter orange. Written on the inside of the piece of cloth was nothing.
“Well, that was disappointing,” Terri said.
“You’re telling me,” I said. “I’ve been thinking about what was written on the note for three days, hoping we might find a treasure or learn the inner-most thoughts of some soldier from England or Alabama or somewhere.”
“So, what is it?” she asked.
“It must have been some kind of a marker, but it is so small and the tape covers so much of it, I don’t know what it might have been marking.”
“Maybe it marked the treasure under the rocks,” she said.
Dang, I hadn’t thought about that. I should have left a marker so I could find it again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.