There are a lot of passionate turkey hunters out there.
I know several. Come Saturday morning they will be somewhere out in the wilds, cozied up next to a pine tree, hoping to call an elusive wild tom turkey to within shotgun range.
I would not describe myself as one of those avid turkey hunters. I’ve hunted turkeys many times over the years, and I have had some success, but I don’t have the drive that some of the most devoted turkey hunters do.
Not that there is anything wrong with that. I have great admiration for the folks who will hunt day after day, burning vacation days and weekends, trying to bag a bird that has a brain the size of a walnut.
I get it. Besides maybe the bugle of a bull elk, there is no other sound in the outdoors that can get the hair on the back of your neck standing at full attention than the gobble of a spring turkey. It is what every turkey hunter strains to hear as they comb the woods each season.
If you are to believe the TV shows on the outdoor cable channels, all you have to do is listen for a turkey to gobble, set up next to a tree, and call the male of the species in with the enticing sounds of a hen turkey looking for love.
That is the perfect scenario in turkey hunting.
Unfortunately, there are a myriad of things that can go wrong in this “perfect world” situation.
First, there is at least an 80% chance the turkey that is answering your calls is accompanied by several real live hens. Hardly ever will a lusty tom leave the real thing to come look for the sounds you are making.
If the turkey that answers your call is all alone however, or if he is with another lonely tom, then chances are he’ll come at least part way to check you out. Plenty of things can still go wrong once this little game of cat and mouse begins.
The tom coming your way may not want to cross a fence, or he may not want to cross a creek, or he may not want to walk through some thick brush to get to you.
Yes, turkeys can fly. They’re birds, for crying-out-loud. But will they fly to get over or around those obstacles? It is a rarity.
Who knows what goes through the tiny brain of the extremely wary turkey, but more times than not, something will happen to foul up your fowl. They will see a movement, or they will hear a sound they don’t like, or a coyote will come to the call at the same time, or a dozen other things might happen and the bird will make the right move at the right time and save himself from becoming Sunday dinner.
Or they might just decide, for no logical reason, to walk the other way. Wild turkeys have an uncanny ability to live to see another day.
There are other times, though, when a bird will keep coming, looking for the source of the lonely hen calls. When that big tom comes into sight, all puffed up, with his tail feathers fanned and he booms a gobble right there in your face, that is what keeps all turkey hunters coming back.
That is why the most avid of turkey hunters are up at 3:30 a.m., morning after morning. That is why they expose themselves to ticks and mosquitoes and other creepy-crawlies.
That is why they dress themselves from head to toe in camo clothing, walking mile after mile after mile, listening for the gobble of the wild tom turkey.
Turkey hunting can get into your blood. This time of year, it can take up most every waking moment.
If you aren’t actually out hunting turkeys, you are thinking about it. You are thinking about the ones that got away.
You are thinking about where you are going to hunt next. You are thinking about how you are going to tell the family you won’t be home, well, until who knows when.
Is turkey hunting a sickness? Maybe. It can definitely become an obsession.
Luckily, Washington turkey hunters have a generous season, with plenty of birds to hunt.
Rarely does a turkey hunt go as planned, but no matter what, most of us love every minute of it.
If you are one of the many avid turkey hunters, good luck to you. Although you probably won’t need it.
You will be out there from well before sunup until the sun is long gone. You will do what needs to be done, when it needs to be done, to get that big tom to finally come in. You will succeed.
Turkey hunting season opens this Saturday, April 15. Let the gobbling begin.
