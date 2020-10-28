The little blast of winter we experienced this past weekend should be beneficial to hunters as one of the most popular hunting seasons of the fall is set to get started on Saturday. The general elk season opens on Halloween, and with some new snow in the higher elevations of the Cascades, it should have started moving at least some of the elk to the lower elevations.
Even with the assist from Mother Nature, it is looking like this year’s elk season may be another challenging one for those hunters looking to put some desirable elk venison in the freezer.
According to this year’s Washington Department Fish and Wildlife’s hunting prospects for our region, the success ratio for hunters looking for a bull elk has dropped considerably since a high of around of roughly 1,300 bulls taken in 2012.
The average for the past three years has been just less than a thousand. And those numbers include bulls of all age classes. Unless a hunter has been lucky enough to draw a special permit for any bull, the general season for the majority of the hunters is open only for younger bulls with spiked antlers.
Because Yakima and Kittitas Counties have traditionally been home to the largest elk herds, our area also draws the largest numbers of hunters. The average number of hunters in our district pursuing elk the past three years has been nearly 20,000. That’s a lot of orange wandering around in the woods.
Over the past three years hunters in our district have averaged just over 500 spike bulls a year. But, according to this year’s prospects, it is likely that that number will fall, as there were a lower-than- average number of calves counted late last winter. Some of those calves are the ones that will be spikes this fall.
The poor recruitment of calves during the past few years in both the Yakima and Colockum herds has left the total population numbers below the objectives the biologists would like to see. Surveys this past winter found the Colockum herd in Kittitas County was at around 3,800 elk. Just a few years ago the herd numbers there were over 6,000 animals.
The Yakima herd was not counted, but only 19 calves per 100 elk were tallied last winter at the feeding stations. That is the lowest number ever recorded.
Biologists are still at a bit of a quandary as to why the calf recruitment is so low. Certainly, the growing numbers of predators, such as cougars and black bears, in our region are having some affect.
Based on the declining elk numbers, WDFW officials cut way back on the number of special permits given out for cows and bulls in our region. They also made some changes to some of the hunting seasons, most notably, cutting back on archery cow seasons.
Still, it is a good bet that this Saturday, and throughout the nine days season ending on November 8, there will be thousands of hunters working the hills in western Yakima and Kittitas Counties.
Each year hunters from all over the state come and set up camps, some incredibly elaborate, throughout the area and make elk hunting an event that is enjoyed by all ages. While many hunters will stick close to the roads, and some will be successful, the best chance at enjoying some elk tenderloin is to get away from the roads and the other hunters.
Even with the recent snows in the mountains, it is likely that many of the elk are in the higher elevations, including those areas that are remote and away from people. With plenty of activity in the mountains starting in early September, the elk have been pushed around, and many have found refuge in the deepest, darkest canyons where hunters rarely venture.
With that being said, hunters are reminded to take extra care as they head into the mountains. The weather can change drastically, and hunters should be ready for all conditions. Having a good GPS will help when and if you get turned around, and supplies to help get through a night or two in the wilds is always good to have in a backpack.
Each year it seems our Search and Rescue crews are called out a time or two during elk season to help locate a lost hunter. And, there are some years when trailers and motorhomes get stuck and stranded when heavier-than-anticipated snows hit.
Because of that possibility of being caught by bad weather, many hunters will only hunt the first few days of the season. With the migratory nature of elk, the last days of the season can be just as productive as the first, and with fewer hunters in the field, the odds of success bump up somewhat.
No matter when you hunt, early or late in the season, the WDFW biologists want hunters to know there are definitely going to be fewer spikes out there for the taking in our area. But you aren’t going to get one sitting at home either, so it’s definitely worth a try.
It’s the most popular big game hunting season of the year in Central Washington. Let the elk hunt begin.
