The odds of me falling out of bed and being injured, and even possibly killed in the middle of the night, have increased by about 23 percent. The probabilities bumped up after my wife Terri decided we needed a special pad to add softness to our existing mattress. That goal was accomplished, but the pad also added about four inches to the height of the bed, which was already sitting well above the hardwood floors.
The problem with the new pad is it seems to lose its rigidity at its outer edges, and when someone who rolls around in their sleep, like me for instance, gets too close to the precipice, it gives way just enough to start some momentum off of the bed.
Last night I was awakened by a nightmare where I was dreaming that I was falling off a bridge. The dream was instigated, I believe, by my clinging on to the bed clothes for dear life, hanging over the drooping edge of the new mattress pad, trying not to crash to the floor.
By the way, did you know your toes can act as fingers, and in a time of pending danger will actually cling on to something to help keep you from falling?
The other issue in this scenario is that my night stand sits right next to the bed, and, after eye-balling it last night, I believe if I did happen to jettison from the bed, my head would hit the edge of the nightstand right about where the spine connects to the skull. I know very little about medicine and the human anatomy, but from what I have seen on TV, that is the perfect place to hit to kill someone.
If I do happen to die from rolling off of the bed, I will have done so without ever being drawn for one of the coveted Washington special hunts. The results of those drawings were released late last week and once again I was unsuccessful in getting any special tags, including a potential lifetime tag for a moose or sheep.
After not getting drawn again this year, my friend and hunting partner Greg Wilson texted me and said “I’ll probably die before I ever get drawn.”
I know the feeling. I think I have a better chancing a winning money or Seahawks tickets from the State in their cockamamie plan to try to get more people to get the COVID shots. I guess some lucky vaccinated person is going to win it. I can pretty much guarantee it won’t be me.
This year I spent more than ever entering special hunts. Because I am now 65 I qualified for special hunts just for us old farts. I entered for an old fart tag for cow elk and for cow moose. Zippo. Some other old fart will get to enjoy those hunts this fall.
For the coveted bull moose and sheep tags I now have 26 points. With Washington’s poorly-conceived special hunt draw program, I had 625 chances at one of those tags. But someone with no points also had a chance. One of them probably won a tag. It’s happened before.
To rub salt in the wound, I am a member of a couple hunting pages on Facebook, and after the special hunt drawing results were released, there were a few people who immediately posted on the pages looking for information on the hunts for which they were just drawn. Really? It’s like they had no clue what they had won, where it was, or when it was.
Which reminded me of the time I was up grouse hunting on Cleman Mountain several years ago. I had been up there since daybreak and was on my way back down the hill mid-morning, when here comes a shiny black BMW sedan driving up the road.
The guys in the car flagged me down, so I stopped to see what they needed.
“You seen any sheep?” the one guy asked.
“No, I haven’t,” I relied.
“I got drawn for a ram permit for this area,” the driver said. “Any idea where I should look.”
I wanted to ask where he was going to put a ram in that fancy car if he did happen to get one, but decided just to point him down the road.
“You need to get way out on the rock cliffs down the ridge,” I told him, knowing he most likely wouldn’t get too far from the road.
A lifetime permit, that is coveted by thousands of hunters, and this guy who has no clue and did absolutely no preparation gets drawn. There is no justice.
I’m officially an old fart, but I’m not dead yet. So, I will keep applying for those rare and desired permits. My chances of drawing the permit get better every year. And maybe, just maybe, one of these years I will pull one of the tags.
Frankly, I have a better chance of severe injury from falling out of bed. At least I can control those odds. I believe I’ll be sleeping on the couch for the foreseeable future.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 30 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com.