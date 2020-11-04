So, I guess I am a little early. Or wait, am I little late? I have to tell you this most recent time change has me really boogered up. It’s never really affected me before but for some reason this time it is getting to me.
I was waking up at 5:30 or 6:00 during daylight savings time, and now I am waking up at 4:30. On a couple of the past few nights I have had to talk myself out of heading to bed at 8:00. For crying out loud, how old am I?
My dogs have played a part in this situation. They have an internal clock that is as accurate as the upgraded world atomic clock. At 5:00 straight up, they are ready for their dinner. If it gets to be five minutes past, they are getting a bit worked up. And at 10 minutes after, if they haven’t seen our dog- feeding ritual starting, well, they become quite concerned. Concerned enough that their humans need to be barked at, with one dog bouncing up and down and the other sitting right in front of you staring at you like she is trying to bore a message into your brain.
Of course, now, with the time change, that fun little ritual gets started at 4 p.m.
Sometimes we’re not home at 4, so I am not sure what they do. I guess they lay in the back yard and dream about eating.
My older Lab, Tessa, has developed a bad habit of needing to go out sometime in the middle of the night. It could be as early as 11:30 or as late as 3:30, but sometime in that four-hour period, she will raise a ruckus and need to be let out for a few minutes.
Sometimes her need to go out coincides with my need to get up to use the bathroom. But most of the time she is waking me out of a dead sleep. I haven’t done the research, but I think sleep doctors will tell you it’s not all that great for your physical being to be interrupted every single night, sometimes during REM sleep.
I was hoping with the time change, if I could get Tessa out for one last walk, say around 10 o’ clock or so, she would be able to make it through the night, at least until 5. So far that’s not happened, because come 10 o’clock I have been in bed asleep at least an hour.
My younger Lab, Bailey, functions more like a farmer. When it gets dark, she is ready for bed, and as soon as the first signs of light show in the east, she’s ready to get up and start her day. Now, with the change back to standard time, and it getting light soon after 6, Bailey is in my face, wanting to go for a walk, followed by our morning play time.
Believe me, there’s no rolling over to get another 15 minutes of sleep. Bailey is determined that this is what we do, and this is when we do it.
I don’t care how hard you try to explain to them that the clock has been turned back, they are not buying it. Their clock tells them when it is time to eat, and time to play, and when you aren’t listening to their clock, they will pester you to no end.
Oh, and what’s that old saying? You can’t teach an old dog new tricks. I beg to differ.
Somewhere along the line during the past year, I started giving Tessa a bite a chicken or steak or burger after we are done with our dinner. I figure meat is good for her, so as I was taking the dishes to the sink, I would slip her a bite of whatever meat I had left on my plate. I did it a couple times and all of a sudden it became routine.
Now, heaven forbid, if I don’t give her something as I clear the table, she is all over me, reminding me that she needs her bite of post-people dinner food.
It’s funny to watch Tessa, she gets quite animated over the whole deal. Bailey, on the other hand, just coyly sits and watches, letting her big sister be the harasser. Then, she’ll gladly take a small bite of meat, too.
If I wore a watch anymore, I could set it based on the dogs and they’re daily rituals.
This change of time has definitely affected me more this year for some reason. I partially blame it on age, but mostly I blame it on the dogs. They don’t understand it, and frankly they’re not standing still for it.
So, let me apologize in advance, if I’m early or late for whatever. Unlike my dogs, my internal clock is all fouled up. And it looks like it might be for some time to come.
