So, like many other people in the world, I’ve been thinking a lot about this coronavirus situation. And I have some thoughts.
First, unlike the masses, I am not terribly worried about catching the virus. Yes, whether I like it or not, I am in the category of those that could be most affected by it, if I were to catch it. That being “elderly.” But I am a relatively healthy, non-smoking elderly person, so I’m not concerned.
By the way, I am 63, and don’t think of that as elderly. But evidently the CDC does, so we’ll just agree to disagree.
And after watching a press conference on TV the other night where a doctor from the CDC was speaking, I am beginning to wonder about their experts. The doctor giving the instructions on what to do, and not do, to try to stay safe during this situation, reiterated the message of keeping your hands away from your mouth, nose and eyes. Yet as she read, she licked her finger before turning each page of her speech. I guess it’s the old, “do as I say, not as I do” deal.
After giving it plenty of thought I am thinking the best way to avoid catching the virus is to go fishing. Sitting in a boat, in the middle of a lake, miles and miles away from the multitudes, has to be the safest place to be right now.
Sure, you might want to double check with your fishing partners, and make sure they haven’t been anywhere where they might have been exposed, but really, could there be a safer place?
Besides getting some good fresh air and some peace of mind, getting away to do some fishing also gets you away from the constant bombardment of information from the oftentimes fearmongering media.
Greg Wilson and I went up to Lake Roosevelt a week ago and it was so nice to just get away from it all. There is something so re-energizing about spending a couple of days in some of the most beautiful country in the world, trolling around, watching your fishing rod, and waiting for a bite.
“Coronavirus, shmaronavirus,” I thought to myself.
Over our two days on the water we caught a few beautiful kokanee and rainbow trout, got caught up on families and work, and even solved a few of the problems in our society.
One question that neither of us could quite get around was why during this impending pandemic would anyone on God’s green earth need a year’s supply of toilet paper? It makes absolutely no sense. It must be the fear that because everyone else is buying it up, I might not get my year’s supply, so I had better get down to the Costco and stock up.
People really are a lot like sheep.
If you are a hunter, you probably aren’t quite as concerned about the toilet paper deal as the rest of the panicked people. When you are outdoors and Mother Nature calls, you learn to adapt. No TP, no problem. Many a T-shirt has been sacrificed in the line of duty in the woods of the Northwest over the years.
And everyone, at no time has the President or the Governor said one word about the water supply to your house being turned off during this health crisis. There’s no need for cart loads of bottled water to be hoarded. Turn on the faucet for crying out loud!
After the trip to Roosevelt last week, I joined buddy Merle Shuyler for a day of walleye fishing down on the Columbia. It is not really prime time for walleye fishing but again, it was another chance to just get away from some of this madness.
We did catch one really nice walleye, and a fat smallmouth bass, but it was just nice to spend another day on the water, in the scenic Columbia River Gorge.
It looks like the worst is yet to come with this virus. So it is smart to take heed and do what the authorities tell us regarding keeping ourselves and those around us safe. Even if they lick their fingers as they are lecturing us on keeping our hands away from our mouth. And if it makes you feel better to spend this weeks’ paycheck on 11 cases of Charmin, go for it. You’ll need it sooner or later right?
I’ll do what I’m told, even it means staying home for a while. But no one has told me that yet, and in my mind one of the safest places to be right now is in the outdoors, in the middle of a huge lake, breathing in clean, clear, fresh air, with no one around for miles. It’s time to self-quarantine, on the water.
So that’s what this elderly person, who the CDC says is quite susceptible to COVID-19, is going to do.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 25 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com