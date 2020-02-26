YAKIMA, Wash. — There are some years, such as last year, when all the lakes in the Columbia Basin that open to fishing on March 1, are open but they aren’t. On years when the weather doesn’t cooperate, the lakes are still all iced over, and there is very little chance for any fishing.
This isn’t one of those years.
On Sunday, several lakes in Eastern Washington will open for fishing and all should be ice-free and ready for anglers.
Always popular with trout anglers are the lakes in the George area, and depending on how the fry stocks have come through the summer and fall, these early-opening lakes, including Martha, Dusty, Quincy, and Upper Caliche, should provide some excellent early season fishing for trout up to two pounds.
The other popular lake near George, Burke Lake, was rehabbed last fall, and although there will be fish in it when it opens on Sunday, the fishing will most likely be better for bigger fish in Quincy and some of the other lakes this season.
Besides catching some firm, fat trout, anglers heading to Quincy Lake will have a little added incentive to go fishing next weekend. Once again the Quincy Valley Tourism Association is putting on a trout fishing derby at the lake on Saturday, March 7, and there is cash and prizes to be had by some lucky anglers. Visit the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce website at quincyvalley.org for all the details.
At any of these lakes there are several options for catching trout. Bait fishing is the most popular and productive, with dough baits such as Power Bait being as good as any. Whether you are using a paste, salmon eggs, night crawlers or marshmallows, the secret to success is getting the bait near the bottom where the fish are cruising.
Rig a slip sinker on the line above a barrel swivel, and then tie your leader and hook to the other end of the swivel. Most of the dough baits float, so the slip sinker will help allow the leader to float just up off of the bottom. With the other baits, add a small Lil’ Corky to the leader to help float the bait up a bit.
Lures and flies will work too.
Over the years I have had good luck casting and retrieving a Rooster Tail spinner. Cast the spinner out, let it sink a bit, and then retrieve at different speeds. Black and brown seem to be the best colors, but try different ones and let the fish tell you what they prefer. A good size for these lakes is a 1/8th or 1/6th ounce.
Other lakes that open on March 1 up in the Columbia Basin are known as quality lakes. Lenice, Merry and Nunnally near the town of Beverly are regulated as such and should be worth trying.
These lakes are typically thought of as fly fishing only lakes, but rules allow anglers to use both fly fishing and spinning gear as long as they use flies or lures with a single barbless hook. No bait is allowed and only one fish per day may be kept.
At Lenice, Merry and Nunnally, we have had excellent luck over the years by slowly row trolling small FlatFish in green, brown, black or yellow colors. Another good lure there is the 2.0 or 2.5 Mag Lip. It swims a lot like a FlatFish, but dives a bit and has skip-beat action that will trigger strikes.
Closer to home, most all of the lakes and ponds in Yakima and Kittitas Counties are open year round. And they’ll be definitely worth fishing in the days and weeks ahead as the WDFW hatchery crews are preparing to plant many of the lakes with trout.
According to the trout stocking schedule put out by the WDFW, the following lakes in Yakima County will be planted during the first two weeks of March: Granger Pond; I-82 Ponds 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6; Myron Lake; Rotary Lake; and Sarg Hubbard Pond. Also, Clear Lake is set to be planted at some point in March, depending on when the trucks can get into the lake based on the snow pack.
In Klickitat County, Fiorito Lake, Mattoon Lake, McCabe Pond and Woodhouse Pond are also set to receive trout sometime between March 1 and March 15.
In all, nearly 22,000 trout will be planted in the two counties in early March, with several thousand more being planted in lakes later in March, and in April.
It looks like the really mild late winter weather is going to continue, which makes a fishing trip even more appealing. And, with a good number of lakes opening on Sunday, and others being planted soon, now is the time to start getting geared up to go.
Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 25 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com