It is time once again for my annual sniveling and moaning jag about the Washington state’s special hunting tag drawing.
Sure, the basis for my whining and complaining is that for about the last two decades, I have not been drawn for any of the coveted big game tags the state gives out for the upcoming hunting seasons.
Yes, I was drawn once for a branch-antlered bull elk tag. But that was during the last century. And I did get drawn for a special buck tag, decades ago.
I was in my 40’s back then. At age 67, I now wonder if I will ever get drawn again before I die. And if I do, will I be too old and feeble to even hunt?
Washington’s big game tag draw system can, at best, be described as flawed. And, at worst, it might be called terrible.
Hunters who apply to be drawn for a special big game tag get a bonus point to be used the following year if they aren’t drawn this year. Bonus points can be accrued and for each bonus point a hunter has built up for a special hunt, the points are added together and then they are squared for the following year.
So, if a hunter has been applying for a special quality buck tag for the past 10 years, for instance, that person will have 10 bonus points, equaling 100 chances to have their name drawn.
An individual's chances of being drawn depend on how many tags are being offered for a special hunt in a special area, and how many other nimrods are applying for the same hunt.
On one of the rare moose tags given out for units in the far eastern counties of the state, there are thousands of hunters who apply. There are over 10,000 who apply for the 12 permits in one of the most popular units.
According to the information from the WDFW, last year’s successful moose tag winners had an average of 17 bonus points in most of the units when they were selected. Last year I, along with thousands of others I am sure, had 26 bonus points.
This year, with my squared points, I had 729 entries in the draw bucket. Next year I will have 784 chances to be drawn.
In theory, the system seems somewhat equitable. But when you hear of someone who has only three bonus points, or nine chances to have their name pulled, actually get drawn for one of the rare moose or goat or bighorn sheep tags, it seems somewhat unfair to those of us who have been applying for decades.
I read a post on one of the hunting Facebook pages where a guy who was drawn for a quality bull elk tag last year was drawn for the same tag this year. The dude had one chance, ONE CHANCE, and was drawn, while thousands of others, including me, who had well over a hundred chances, will again join the orange army on the opening day of elk season, looking for a spike elk.
Other states have this conundrum mostly figured out, basically guaranteeing hunters a tag once they reach a certain number of bonus points. Now, on such popular species as moose and sheep, this isn’t an option. But on special tags for deer and elk, it could, and should happen.
The horses are way out of the barn on this deal, unfortunately. Thousands of us Washington hunters have been applying for special tags for decades and have accrued maximum points for some of the special hunt tags.
There is no way the state could create a new system and basically wipe clean the number of bonus points accrued over the years.
I flunked math in the eighth grade, so I am not the person to figure this thing out. But there has to be a solution that makes it more equitable.
Maybe only a small percentage of the tags could go in the pot for those with one to 10 bonus points, and a higher percentage to those with 11 to 20 bonus points and so on.
One of my hunting buddies, who isn’t nearly as old as me, after hearing me whine (again) about another year with no special tags, offered up the idea that the state should set aside a certain number of the special permits for the different species for hunters aged 55 and older.
Sounds like a good idea to me. It certainly wouldn’t guarantee being drawn for one of the coveted tags, but it sure would make all of us old folks feel like we at least have a chance of getting a tag before we’re too decrepit to actually be able to enjoy one of the hunts.
The way it is now I don’t like my chances, and each passing year it gets more and more depressing.
So, I will snivel and complain, whine and moan, and wait until next year, when maybe, possibly, I might get drawn for a special hunting permit here in Washington. But, as people say about the Seattle Mariners winning the World Series, don’t bet on it.
