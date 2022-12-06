I was out at Oak Creek Ace Hardware in Naches on Saturday and the place was a beehive of activity.
Almost every customer in there was purchasing a tree cutting permit or two. It is that time of year for sure.
Over the years my family and I have gone into the forest to cut our family Christmas tree. It is a fun outing and while we don’t always get the best-looking tree, they seem to end up being just right for our holiday home.
If you are considering going to cut your own tree in the days ahead, may I offer up a few suggestions for making the trip safe, fun and productive.
DON’T FORGET THE SAW, CLARK—At the start of the classic holiday movie “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation,” Clark Griswold and family head to the hills to get the perfect family Christmas tree. When they finally find it, after walking for miles through the deep snow, they discover Clark has forgotten to bring a saw.
I have a good folding saw I put in my backpack that works great for cutting the size of tree we like for our living room. A regular saw will work as well, only they are bit more cumbersome to hike around with.
One year I even took my battery-powered reciprocating saw, and it worked very nicely. I suppose a hatchet or axe would work well, too, but I’m just clumsy enough to miss and hit a foot or leg or something, so I stick with the saw.
MEASURE TWICE, CUT ONCE—The old adage used by many a carpenter holds true out in the Christmas tree woods as well. Because Christmas tree-sized trees are often surrounded by giant trees, they look smaller than they are.
A friend once cut a tree thinking it would be a perfect fit for his house, only to learn it was several feet too tall and it was so full it took up half the living room. Taking some kind of a measuring device will help avoid this issue.
We usually want a tree that is about seven feet tall. I’m six feet tall, so I stand next to whichever tree we are considering and measure it that way.
And remember, the base of the tree needs to fit in your tree stand. If your tree is so thick around it could be sawn into two-by-fours, it is probably too big.
SHAKE AND TAKE—a good look. Most trees are buried under several inches, if not a foot or more of snow.
You’ll never know just how good a tree is until you get in there and shake all the snow off, and then give it a good look, from all sides. Once the snow is removed you can see if the branches are too spread out or if there is a bare spot.
Rarely is a tree in the wild as perfect as the manicured ones at the tree lots. But by looking at each tree closely, you should find one that is full and fairly well-balanced.
KNOW YOUR TREE SPECIES—Most folks go for the common Douglas fir as their family Christmas tree. But pine trees, Nobel firs and spruce trees are also out there and available to be cut.
Feel the needles to make sure they are soft and green. We once ended up with a tree that looked like a Douglas fir but it had surprisingly stiff, sharp needles.
It was almost impossible to decorate. Brown needles near the trunk of the tree suggest the tree is stressed and might not last long in the warm confines of your holiday home.
A HUNTING WE WILL GO—Finding a good tree will take more than just driving up a forest service road and cutting the first small fir tree you see. It is going to take some hiking and looking.
Get away from the road. Look for stands of young trees in open areas where they have been getting plenty of sun. North facing slopes are often good places to look.
BE PREPARED—On a Christmas tree outing that means having plenty of warm, dry clothing along for not if, but when you get wet in the snow. If you are going to build a fire, taking fire starter and having your own wood is prudent.
Yes, you are in the woods, but most of the dry wood is under a foot of snow. Getting stuck in a snowbank is a distinct possibility so take chains, a shovel or two, a tow strap, and make sure to have lots of food and drinks in case you do get stuck for a while. Having a first aid kit is also advised.
LOVELY WEATHER FOR A SLEIGH RIDE TOGETHER—Take a sled or two along. We always try to do some sledding when are up cutting our tree.
The kids love it. Just be safe.
A quick check of the US Forest Service website shows several retail locations around the area that are selling tree-cutting permits. Permits are also available for purchase online. They are five dollars each.
Cutting your own Christmas tree can be fun and whether you end up with the perfect-looking tree or not, you will definitely make some great family memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.