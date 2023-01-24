This about the time of year when the mid-winter doldrums hit many of us hunters and anglers.
Weather makes it a challenge at times to be outdoors, so we need to find things indoors to pass the time until we can get out again.
There are few things that can be done to occupy our time. Cleaning and putting away shotguns, rifles and other hunting equipment is always on my list.
And getting gear ready for the upcoming fishing seasons is another thing I like to do.
There are other ways to get an outdoor fix this time of year and that is to take in one or more of the different sportsmen shows around the region. The shows feature exhibitors such as guides, outfitters, manufacturers, and retailers, all promoting their products and services to hunters, anglers, campers and others who enjoy the outdoors.
The first sportsmen show of the year in our region is the Tri-Cities Sportsmen Show, which runs this Friday through Sunday at the HAPO Center in Pasco. This is the 29th year for the show, produced by Merle and Bev Shuyler, formerly of Selah, now of Goldendale.
The Tri-Cities show will again present two buildings full of exhibitors including boat, RV, and ATV dealers. The main entertainment attraction at the show this year is a live, 1,000-pound Kodiak brown bear named Tag.
The bear is a veteran of many feature films, TV shows and commercials, and he, along with his personal trainer, will be doing several presentations each day of the show.
Other attractions at the show include the Northwest Big Game display, which features some of the largest deer and elk ever taken by hunters in the Northwest. Plus, there will be hourly seminars by local guides and tournament anglers.
Well-known guides Shane Magnuson will be offering tips on catching spring chinook, and Jacob Munden will be doing seminars on the best ways to catch summer chinook, fall chinook and sockeye salmon. Other seminars will cover catching trout and kokanee at Lake Roosevelt; techniques for catching walleye and bass on the Columbia River; and spring turkey hunting tips.
A giant pond filled with hungry trout will again be set up for kids to do some fishing. Several other activities for kids are available all three days of the show.
The show opens Friday at noon and runs to 7 p.m. Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday the show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
General admission is $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 6-12. Children under 6 are admitted free.
Tickets can also be purchased online at Hapocenter.com or Tri-CitiesSportsmenShow.com. On Friday a special Senior Day admission saves adults 60 and over $6, and Sunday is Kids’ Day, when all kids ages 6-12 are admitted for $1 off the normal admission price.
There is also a discount of $1 off any admission any day for those with military ID. Parking is free.
If the Tri-Cities Show this weekend doesn’t scratch your itch, the largest sportsmen show in Washington is set for next week. The Washington Sportsmen’s Show will run Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Sunday, Feb. 5 at the fairgrounds in Puyallup.
The Puyallup show features three buildings full of everything hunting and fishing. According to show spokesperson Trey Carskadon, this year’s feature attraction will be the Paul Bunyan lumberjack show that starts at 1 and 3 p.m. each day.
There will also be several outdoor personalities on hand throughout the show doing seminars, including Randy Newberg, the popular host of Fresh Tracks TV who is an outspoken advocate for public lands hunting. He will appear at the show Thursday through Sunday.
Survival expert Brett Stoffel will be at the show all five days discussing global survival, search and rescue, and emergency preparedness training, including how to make fire in any conditions.
The Puyallup show will also have a trout pond for the kids and will feature several retail stores presenting a variety of outdoor products at special show prices.
There will also be lots of boats, RVs, trucks and ATVs to look at along with dozens of booths filled with guides, outfitters, lodges and more.
Hours for the Puyallup show are noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission prices are $15 for adults, $5 for kids 6 to 16 years old.
Kids 5 and under are free. Admission prices drop to $10 for adults after 4 p.m. and there are some other special ticket deals available on the show’s website. Parking is free.
Other shows coming up in February include the Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show in Portland, February 15-19, and the Central Washington Sportsmen Show will return to the SunDome in Yakima, February 24-26 after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you can’t be out fishing and hunting, at least you can stay indoors and talk about it at one of the upcoming sportsmen shows. Going to a show is a great way to see what’s new, learn a little about having more success on the water or in the field, and you might just find something you didn’t know you need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.