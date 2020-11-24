The COVID has put the kibosh on another fun event. Or at least I’m guessing that’s why there aren’t any turkey shoots happening this year. Maybe I haven’t paid attention and turkey shoots have gone the way of phone booths and gas station attendants.
The turkey shoots I’m talking about are the ones where you go to a trap club, or shooting range that has stations set up to shoot trap, and pay an entry fee to shoot against some other folks, in an attempt to win a turkey.
I got my first taste of a turkey shoot back in the early 70’s when my dad and a couple friends and I landed in what looked like a sagebrush field out near White Swan, where the White Swan FFA club was putting on a turkey shoot.
If I remember correctly, we were down pheasant hunting the weekend before Thanksgiving and saw the signs for the turkey shoot posted out on Fort Road. We parked, walked in, paid our five dollars and shot some trap. I don’t remember if I won a turkey, but it was fun shooting against my dad and friends.
A couple years after the White Swan shoot, I was wandering down the halls of one of the buildings at Washington State University and there was a sign for a Turkey Shoot in Troy, Idaho, the weekend before we were to break for the holidays.
I told my roommate Rob Robillard about the shoot, and after some fairly hard selling, I got him to agree to join me at the shoot.
“There are going to be just a bunch of wheat farmers,” I told Robillard.
I thought the trip would be fun for him and for me, but most importantly, I needed him to go because he had a car and I didn’t.
When we arrived at the trap club in Troy, I became even more convinced I’d be bringing home a trunk full of turkeys for Thanksgiving. Most of the men there were older, many were overweight and all were dressed in bib overalls.
I’d become a pretty good shot on pheasants and ducks, and I figured that would transfer over nicely in shooting clay targets.
When I signed up, they asked if I was a beginner, novice or expert.
“Put me up against the best,” I said, and stumbled out to Rob’s little Toyota and grabbed my hunting vest and Winchester Model 12 shotgun.
A minute later I heard my name called, so I threw on my shell vest and headed to the shooting pad.
There I became a little confused. All of a sudden, the old, overweight farmers were all attired in fancy shooting jackets. They were wearing leather shooting gloves, and amber-colored shooting glasses with cardboard sidings. Their shotguns were of the kind I had never seen before.
Oh well. You pay your money and take your chances. It was 20 dollars if I remember — about three days’ worth of wages working as a dishwasher at Sambo’s the summer before.
Everything sped up from there. They hardly gave me a chance. Pull, boom, break. Pull, boom break. Pull, boom, break. Pull, boom, break. Then it was my turn. Pull, boom, miss.
I did break three birds out of five for that round, but that was good for last place in our group of five shooters.
As I wandered back to where Rob was watching, with my over-confident tail tucked between my legs, I could see by the grin on his face he certainly was enjoying my little piece of humble pie.
The 20-dollar entry got you four tries at winning a turkey, and if you didn’t win shooting against the competition, you still received a frozen bird, which might have been crow for all I knew.
After being so soundly whooped, I went back to sign up for another round. This time I decided to try the novice division, where I quickly got my hat handed to me again. So, in the third round I decided that maybe the beginner’s group would be worth a try.
It was a good choice. I ended up in a group with an 11-year-old kid, a very nice-looking lady, a gentleman who had to be at least 90-years-old, walking with a cane, and another older gentleman who looked to be visually impaired. I could already taste the turkey.
Not that I’m proud of it but I took that group to the cleaners. Well, sort of. It came down to a shoot-off between me and the 11-year-old. After the nice lady assisted to two older gentlemen back to their chairs, the kid and I started shooting and missing. I thought I was going to run out of shells before I finally hit one and the kid missed, winning me my first ever turkey-shoot turkey.
As we were driving back to Pullman in the fading light of day, Robillard turned to me and said, “you know you could have just gone to the store and bought a turkey for five dollars.”
“Who would have taught that kid the important lesson that you can’t always be a winner if I hadn’t been there?” I asked.
“Probably the old guy who was blind in one eye and had trouble seeing out of the other,” Rob said.
We laughed all the way home with the most expensive turkey I was ever going to eat sitting proudly in the back seat.