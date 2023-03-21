I saw the other day where there is a new number one dog in town.
Actually, it’s the new number one purebred dog in America.
Described as being world-weary-looking and having a compact frame, smushed face, bat-like ears and wide smile, the French bulldog has become the most popular dog breed in the United States.
Known as “Frenchies,” the little dogs knocked the Labrador retriever out of the top spot after a record 31-year run as our most popular pooch.
Now, anyone who knows me knows I love all dogs. Well, except the three that tried to bite me, or were successful in biting me.
Oh, and another two that attacked my yellow Lab Tessie on a hunting trip in the Lower Valley several years ago. But other than that, I pretty much like all dogs.
Unfortunately, I’ve not spent any time around Frenchies. I assume they are great family dogs, and because of their smaller size, they are more compatible in apartments and smaller homes.
I have lived with Labradors for most of my life, so I know there can be issues with having bigger dogs indoors at times.
I did a little research on our new favorite dog breed and found out they are fun, friendly and loveable pets. Evidently, they are “the” dog to own among the rich and famous.
They have been targeted in several “dog-napping” cases around the country. Lady Gaga’s Frenchies were abducted after her dog walker was shot while taking the famous singer’s dogs for a walk in Southern California.
Leonardo di Caprio and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are frequently sharing photos of their French bulldogs.
Nowhere in my research did I find that the little bulldogs were popular for rousting out rooster pheasants or retrieving ducks from a pond. Not that that is the only criteria for purchasing a pup. But it is important to some folks, like myself.
There are around 200 different breeds of dogs recognized by the American Kennel Club, so there is a type and breed for everyone.
Even with their growing popularity, French bulldogs do have some health concerns however.
Evidently, they are one of several breeds known as brachycephalic dogs, which means their shortened skulls and snouts make them more prone to respiratory, eye, skin and spinal problems.
The breed’s popularity has raised concerns about propagating dogs with those serious health conditions.
The British Veterinary Association has urged people not to buy flat-faced breeds, such as Frenchies. The Netherlands has prohibited breeding very short-snouted dogs and the country’s agriculture minister aims to outlaw even owning them.
We have certainly experienced some health issues with some of our various Labradors over the years, including torn ACLs, bad arthritis in the leg joints, ectropion (droopy eyelids), even bone cancer. So, every breed of dog can have problems.
The point is, if you are looking for a new pup, make sure to do your homework. There are tests all reputable breeders will do to make sure your dogs will be free of health problems that are prone to certain breeds.
Paying a few dollars more for a puppy coming from a breeder who has offered those guarantees is money well spent.
After high showings in the national dog shows, and with the love and publicity being shown by America’s elite, French bulldogs will most likely continue to be high on the list of our most popular dogs.
Many of the sporting and working breeds, including Labs, Golden Retrievers, German shorthairs, and German shepherds, continue to be in the top ten in popularity, but for now the Frenchie is our number one pooch.
Being a fan of their fries, bread, onion soup and toast, I am sure I would love French bulldogs as well. If they are worth a half million-dollar reward for their safe return to Gaga, then they would have to be alright in my book.
I’m guessing, as is the case with all the other dogs we have had over the years, if we had a French bulldog, I would love them to death.
The famous artist Vincent van Gogh said “If you don’t have a dog—at least one—there is not necessarily anything wrong with you, but there may be something wrong with your life.”
I agree with that wholeheartedly. All the dogs in my life have been wonderful additions to our family. And they have made our life better for sure.
After telling my black Lab Bailey she was no longer of the most popular breed in the U.S., she yawned, put her head back down, and immediately fell asleep. Evidently, she doesn’t care where her breed ranks.
I am sure French bulldog lovers spoil their dogs, but I’m not sure there is one more spoiled than the Lab sleeping on my bed right now.
