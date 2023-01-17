Most of the upland bird hunting seasons are now in the books and it is the time of year my black Lab Bailey and I start thinking about fishing.
Well, I start thinking about fishing. I’m not always confident I know what Bailey has on her mind.
Usually if we aren’t hunting, she likes to be out in our little orchard searching for mice or gray diggers. She’ll find and point the occasional quail, too, but her main love now is playing fetch.
We are mostly pheasant and quail hunters, Bailey and I, but the chukar hunting season is open until the end of the month in Eastern Washington, so we might just have to go stretch our legs and see if we find a couple of those now that the snow has melted some.
I got an invite to hunt with Bert Pence last week at his duck club on the Yakima River. We saw quite a few widgeons and mallards and bagged a few.
Even though I don’t do a lot of waterfowl hunting, primarily because I have yet to find a recipe I like to make ducks or geese taste good, I might have to load up Bailey and see what we can find. Without access to a duck club, I like walking some of the drains in the Lower Valley and usually will get a shot or two.
It is great exercise for both Bailey and me.
The just-ended pheasant season turned out to be better than first anticipated.
By the end of December, when the season closed on the Yakama Reservation, we were finding some decent numbers of pheasants. Yes, we bagged a few fat roosters, but hunting birds for me is more about getting the dogs out and watching them work.
I love watching Bailey’s intensity when she hits the fields. It is all business as soon as I put her orange beeper collar on her.
The snows in December helped slow the birds down and Bailey pointed several, which is always exciting as anticipation builds quickly waiting to see if the pheasant she has pinned down is a rooster or a hen.
Once again this year Bailey made several nice retrieves, finding birds I might never have found without her. I love her intensity and determination to find a downed bird.
I always tell people when they see her, or any dog for that matter, make a great retrieve, that is why we feed our dogs all year. Which is totally untrue, because our dogs are members of the family, but it is sure fun watching them do what they were born and bred to do.
Duck and goose seasons are open until Jan. 29.
As the hunting seasons wind down it is time for hunters to file their hunting success reports with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Whether you have been successful or not, or even if you didn’t hunt at all, if you purchased any big game license and tag, turkey tag, or a small game hunting license, state officials want to know if, where and when you hunted. If you hunted, they want to know how many days you hunted, in which game management unit or county you hunted, and what types of animals or birds you may have bagged.
The reports, which need to be filed online, are due by the end of January. If you don’t file a report the state will tack another ten bucks onto your total when your buy your license for 2023.
Speaking of licenses, you can purchase your 2023 hunting and fishing license now, but the 2022 licenses are still good until the end of March. You can also now purchase a multi-season application for the 2023 deer and elk hunting seasons.
If drawn, you have the opportunity to spend another bunch of money to be able to hunt with archery gear, a muzzleloader and modern rifle during those particular seasons.
In the past, the deer multi-season permit has been much easier to draw, but you can’t draw either the elk or deer permit if you haven’t submitted an application. Applications are due by the end of March.
Special hunt applications in Washington for deer, elk, moose, sheep, goats and more will not be available for purchase until May, so you don’t need to worry about those quite yet.
If the melting snow and warmer temperatures have you thinking about doing some fishing, there have been some good reports from walleye anglers working the Columbia River down below McNary Dam.
And, the triploid rainbows at Roosevelt Lake have been on the bite for the past couple of weeks, with some nice fish being caught. The occasional kokanee is being caught there, too.
Spring salmon seasons still have a couple of months to go, but just to get the pump primed, as of Monday one spring chinook adult and a spring chinook jack have already come up through the fish ladders at Bonneville Dam.
Let’s see. Go hunting or fishing? I know which one Bailey would prefer.
