Have you ever hiked into one of the no-name lakes in the high elevations of the Cascades? I have. Once.
Not that I wouldn’t do it again, because I think I would. Besides the six-hour side hike trying to find our way out after we bushwhacked down to a lake we spotted from a high peak, it was fun.
Well, there were the mosquitos, some big enough to pack off a small mammal. They were bothersome. If we had remembered the bug dope, I’m guessing that would have helped.
Oh, and did you know the nighttime temperatures up at 6,000 feet can drop into the 30’s at night? When I loaded my super thin, twenty-dollar sleeping bag, it never crossed my mind that just because I could see light through the bag’s fabric, it wouldn’t keep me warm enough on a hot summer night.
The reason we were hiking to this no-name lake is because it was a no-name lake. Stories abound about high mountain, no-name lakes that are chock-full of big cutthroat and brook and rainbow trout. Anglers dream about discovering one of these lakes just loaded with trout so hungry that if you flick a potato chip out there the trout will boil on it like a pack of ravenous piranha.
That image of a pristine lake, never before fished, was what kept me going. Uphill and down, through blowdowns and puckerbrush. The thought of the big trout made me march on.
Several hours later, when we finally made it to the lake, I didn’t care if the lake had a name or not. And I didn’t care if that was our ultimate destination or not. I was starving and wanted to catch a fish.
It was the right lake, according to my friend, who had spotted it the previous fall on an elk hunt. He was positive giant trout existed in the dark waters of the lake with no name.
He was half right. When our camp was set up, I went to work trying to catch one of the big trout for supper. Stupidly, based on the sketchy information that there were big trout in the lake, we packed very little food to eat. And by very little, I mean none.
I tied my favorite Rooster Tail onto the line of my six-piece backpacking rod and started fishing. The first fish I caught might have been eight inches long.
“Great,” my friend said, as he was still trying to get a fire started while intermittently swinging an ax at a swarm of mosquitos. “You’ve caught dinner!”
“I’ve caught an appetizer,” I responded and went back to casting and retrieving the spinner.
I don’t remember how many fish I caught that night. It was fewer than the number of mosquito bites I incurred; I know that for sure. But it was enough for us to eat. We finished off he fried fish--which tasted better than any fish I had ever eaten in my life --and then climbed into our sleeping bags.
I buried my head into my bag and listened as the mosquitoes circled like a kettle of turkey buzzards. (FYI-a flock of flying turkey vultures is called a kettle. When the birds are standing around chatting with one another it is called a committee, and when they are feeding, a group of vultures is called a wake.)
Luckily my see-through sleeping bag allowed enough oxygen, and eventually freezing cold air, in, so I could breathe. Thankfully the giant mosquitos couldn’t figure out a way through.
I wouldn’t call it a nightmare, because I didn’t get a wink of sleep that night. When the mosquitos finally retreated to wherever the bloodsuckers go when the temperatures drop to near freezing, I lay there and shivered.
The hike back to the truck the next day was fairly uneventful, except for the wrong turn up a canyon, one canyon too soon. I have no idea where we would have ended up if we would’ve kept going, but when we finally figured out we were going in the wrong direction and did backtrack along a shale rock slide slope, and through a huge blowdown, back to the right canyon, we had spent a few extra hours enjoying our hike.
This is the time of the year when I get the urge to pack up my gear and head up a forest trail to one of the hike-in lakes in the Cascades.
There is nothing better than waking to the sounds of a forest, rolling out of a warm sleeping bag, catching a nice trout or two and then frying them up over an open fire for breakfast.
Fortunately, some other type of fishing, one that requires a large boat, usually pops up and takes precedence.
By the way, if you do go backpacking and the trail you take happens to lead up an unbelievably tall mountain, past a herd of mountain goats, you may spot a no-name lake WAY down below you. Resist the urge to go check it out. Seriously. Don’t do it. There is a committee of vult...er, mosquitos just waiting for the next dummy to come stumbling in.
