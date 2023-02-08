I have to admit, when I retired from my regular 40-hour-a-week job, one I had been doing for over 40 years, there was some concern I might become bored and not know quite what to do with myself.
So far, 18 months in, I have not found that to be the case. Besides spending plenty of time outdoors, fishing and hunting, I’ve been able to keep myself busy with other things.
It is during some of these mid-winter days, after the hunting seasons have closed and fishing has not really heated up, I start to think about other things to do.
There is a healthy list of projects to attend to around the place that, while not urgent enough to do today, will need to get done at some point. If a buddy calls and wants to run up to Roosevelt for a couple days of fishing, the projects can wait.
Some of the projects have been on the list for years. The world hasn’t stopped turning because I haven’t gone through the tubs of fishing, hunting and camping gear on the shelves in the shop.
Will I ever use some of the items in the tubs again? It’s doubtful, but they aren’t hurting anything out there.
Heck, some might actually have become collectors’ items in the years they have been stored away.
My wife, Terri, also retired, has decided to attack some of the boxes and tubs of stuff that we have collected here in the house. Books, photos, games, video tapes, Christmas decorations...it is amazing how much stuff you save over 45 years of marriage.
Among the piles of items she requested I go through were an assortment of VHS hunting videos.
“Can we just throw these out?” Terri asked the other day.
“Um, well, they’re pretty good videos,” I said, although I really couldn’t remember for sure, because I hadn’t viewed them in years.
She astutely reminded me we no longer had a VCR player, and asked “how can you watch videos without a player?”
“They might be worth something to someone,” I said. “They’re probably going to be like vinyl albums. Everyone wants those things now.”
She mumbled something about finding someone who wanted the videos, otherwise, throw them out.
Terri knows better than to get after me about some of the items I have saved over the years, including hunting coats, vests, boots and whatnot. We’ve danced around that bush many times before.
Luckily, I have a closet for all that junk, er, I mean those treasured items, that she avoids.
The other pile she created was made up of a small library of books I have collected over the years. Most, but not all of the books, are related to hunting and fishing. Imagine that.
“Do you ever read any of these anymore?” Terri asked, as she thumbed through a 1978 edition of Washington Fishing Holes.
“No, but I might,” I said.
As it turned out, I did have a bunch of books I really didn’t want. But others, even though they are nearly 50 years old, I just couldn’t get rid of, including several from Outdoor Life about big game hunting, waterfowl hunting, and upland bird hunting.
In my 20s when I finally had a few extra dollars, I joined the Outdoor Life book club and received these books as part of the deal.
“I guess the boys will just have to throw them out when we’re gone,” she said.
That, in my opinion, was uncalled for. But she is probably right. I spent a whole week going through my folks’ stuff when my mom passed. Why she kept the things she did I have no idea.
Which has spurred me on to try to get rid of some unused stuff.
Going through one of the tubs in my shop I found lures and hooks and line I had saved from my grandfather’s tacklebox. Most of the lures might actually still catch fish, but no one uses those styles anymore. Some might very well be collectors’ items.
Another tub is full of tools and hardware from my grandfather. Four or five old coffee cans contain screws, nails, nuts, bolts, washers, and other fasteners.
In the cans are also short lengths of twine and string and wire. They are all coiled and neatly tied up with another bit of string.
Why my grandpa kept them I don’t know, but I can see him doing it. Why I’ve kept them is a better question.
The thing is, at least with the screws and bolts and nuts, the second you throw that stuff out, or give it away, you’ll need it.
I’m not patient enough and don’t have the energy for another garage sale, so many items will be donated and some, sadly, will be thrown out.
The box of VHS hunting tapes is sitting next to the trash can right now. Those might just end up in my hunting closet. Because you never know.
Some day they could be collectors’ items, and if I come across one of our old VCRs I might just plug it in and watch the tapes.
I got nothing but time, until the fishing picks up somewhere.
