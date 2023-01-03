I went in to see my doctor the other day for what used to be called a “physical.”
As is the case with other words and phrases of days gone by, what I received is now called a “well check.”
Whatever you want to call it, I just wanted to make sure everything was working OK and I was good to go for another year.
This well check was the first since I turned 65 and is now covered by Medicare. Besides taking my temperature and blood pressure, the nurse who was checking me in gave me a lengthy questionnaire to answer, which I am guessing is mandated by the Medicare folks.
Among other things, they asked if had I taken any falls in the last six months.
Evidently, because falls are common among the elderly, which can lead to bone breaks and other more serious problems, the question is a requirement.
I wasn’t as truthful as I probably should have been when I said I had taken no falls, because the truth is, over the past few months I can count at least a half dozen falls I have taken, which for me might be on the low side.
The more telling question that should be asked along with the falling question is to ask if you spend any time in the outdoors.
Hunters, hikers, skiers and even anglers fall — if not often, every now and again. If you are me, trying to follow a running black lab hot on a pheasant, through thick weeds and brush, a fall is pretty much inevitable.
More appropriately, they might have asked if I had taken any unusual falls recently, or if I had taken more falls than the normal number of trips, stumbles, slips and tumbles I normally experience during the fall hunting season.
For the past three months I have been hiking over, through and around fields, ditches, agricultural crops and sagebrush. And I have traversed a variety of different forest lands, from thinly treed to thicker than the quills on a porcupine.
I have done so in rain, snow and wind and in temperatures ranging from balmy to well below zero.
That is what hunters do. So, we fall. Most of the time without any serious injury.
The other thing I have going against me is I am a bit of a klutz. I was born with the clumsy gene.
Klutziness and hiking over uneven terrain is not a good combination. Running through heavy cover where you can’t see your feet, or the ground, doesn’t often end well either.
You’d think by now, after well over 50 years of chasing dogs that are chasing pheasants, I would have learned that.
Luckily, now in my mid-60s, I don’t run nearly as fast as I once did, so falling happens slower and is often not quite as painful. The hurt from a fall now just is added to the other aches and pains that seem to be a normal part of life.
Slick snow on top of ice is another problem for those of us who traipse around outside.
In Montana several weeks ago, I got out of the rig to glass some mule deer in the distance and within three steps I was doing the “oh crap” shuffle, as the soles of my boots turned into ice skates. In an instant I was hovering parallel, 3 feet off the rock-hard icy road.
And a second later I was gasping for the breath that had just been knocked out of me from landing on my back.
Then there were the numerous good old-fashioned trips and falls. Hikers and hunters out there know the ones. Stepping on a wet, slightly canted, snow-covered, barkless dead branch will put you on the ground so fast you don’t feel the hurt for a few seconds.
And my favorite, or should I say least favorite, is when you step on one end of a medium-size branch and upon stepping on it you force the other end of the stick right up in front of your other foot just as it is moving forward. Because you have all your weight on the foot stepping on the branch, it is not inclined to move, creating the perfect tripping trap.
A trip trap made by your own clumsiness. There is no recovery from this type of trip. You best just prepare yourself any way you can, because you ARE going down.
Don’t get me started on crossing fences. In my younger days I could hop over them in a flash.
Today, it takes some effort, and if any barbed wire is involved, I will end up with some article of clothing ripped. Instead of trying to go over them now, I look for a way to crawl under them.
So, yes, technically, I lied on the questionnaire. I have fallen in the past six months. Several times. But, in the spirit of the question, I believe I am OK.
It was when the nurse asked me to remember and quickly come up with the answers to three brain teasers that really threw me a curve. Next time I will look at a clock before I go, so I can draw the hands in the correct place for 4:30.
