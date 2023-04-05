Several years ago, I had some illusion that I would be doing some high-country hunting and camping and purchased several hundred dollars’ worth of backpacking equipment.
I bought a one-man tent, an ultralight sleeping bag and a fancy pad on which to sleep.
The plan was to use the equipment in Idaho on a mule deer hunt. It only made sense to try to stay the night on top of the mountain to save having to walk the miles back down to our main camp, and then back up the hill again the next day.
Plus, I thought I would certainly be using the tent, sleeping bag and other equipment on some backpacking fishing trips into the higher elevations of the Cascades, where my friends and I would find some lake where the trout were just waiting for a fly or spinner.
I am sad to say that as of today, some of that backpacking stuff is still as pristine and new as the day I purchased it.
The sleeping bag I bought back then, though, has been well used. It is built to keep a person warm down to minus five degrees and the thing I like best about it is it has a built-in hood. Keeping a balding head warm when it is cold is an added bonus for sure.
Frankly, as I have gotten older, the thought of carrying my tent, pad, cook stove, food, sleeping bag, and fishing or hunting gear into the wild has become less appealing. While our Idaho hunts were fun and productive, it is much more inviting to stay in a wall tent with a fire in the fireplace.
Or, better yet, finding a motel nearby where we can take a shower and maybe watch some SportsCenter is even more to my liking.
During the year, I still seem to spend plenty of nights in the nice sleeping bag I bought back then. But instead of a tiny backpacker’s pad, I now enjoy a foam pad that is as comfortable as most any queen-sized bed.
The foam pad is actually two foam pads rolled into one. It is six feet long, three feet wide and is a luxurious six inches thick.
I can lay that pad on rocks, pine cones, stickers, twigs, branches, roots and/or small mammals and I never feel a thing.
It took me a while to discover the virtues of a simple but thick foam pad. In my younger years, sleeping on the ground meant exactly that.
We slept on the ground. The Boy Scout books showed how to build a bed of pine boughs, and I tried that a few times, but pine boughs all have a fairly hard branch running right through the middle of them, and no matter how you piled and stacked them, you could always feel the branch part.
Then, one year for a birthday, I received an air mattress. It wasn’t one of those cheap plastic mattresses you would use to float around in a pool.
This air mattress was made for camping. It was fairly large and somewhat durable, but in the end, it wasn’t built for the kind of punishment a young man might dish out.
Many a camping or fishing trip I would awake in the middle of the night to find I was laying on the hard, cold ground, my deflated air mattress flattened underneath me.
Even when the air mattress worked it was always a guessing game as to just how much air was needed in the thing to make it comfortable.
Too much air and every movement in the night was accentuated with a bounce or two. Too little air and the edges of the mattress would be tight and knocking at your sleeping bag, while your butt and back hit the ground.
Not to mention the calculations it took to keep the air mattress comfortable through the night. You might have the mattress aired to perfection, but inevitably, as the night got colder, the air molecules would shrink, and the air mattress would deflate more and more.
So, you would either go to bed on a bouncy, over-inflated mattress, betting that the thing would deflate some during the night, or you would fill the mattress to perfection and slowly sink through the night.
So today, whether I am leaving for a quick overnight fishing trip, sleeping in the back of my truck, or a week on a cot in a wall tent, my foam pad is the first thing I throw in the truck. When rolled up, my double pad is only slightly larger than a full-grown St. Bernard, but somehow, I always find room to bring it along.
I still have a notion now and again to load up the one-man tent, sleeping bag, backpacker’s stove and gear and head for the high country. But until they make a pad as comfortable as my giant foam pad, it is probably not going to happen.
