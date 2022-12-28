Time for my annual end-of-the-year-don’t-give-up-on-hunting-quite-yet column.
I write it as encouragement to everyone who might be thinking the hunting seasons are over. And I write it to give myself a little kick in the fanny to get out there and get my money’s worth from my 2022 hunting license.
The year is almost over, yes. But most of the upland and waterfowl hunting seasons run for another few weeks.
And, even though the weather has been frightful, with aggravating temperatures that barely reached the 30s for the past two weeks, some friends and I did venture out to chase pheasants during the cold snap, including on the coldest day of the year last Thursday.
We weren’t overly successful, although we did get into some decent groups of pheasants both days.
Huffing it through heavy weeds in shin-deep snow is extra invigorating when the temperatures are below five degrees. It is great exercise for hunters, and really good for our four-legged hunting partners.
Most of the birds we found came by working heavy cover on the Yakama Reservation. The pheasants seem to be more plentiful now versus earlier in the season when the birds were holed up in the thousands of acres of standing corn.
The pheasants are bunched up in some of the weedy “feel free to hunt” fields that are near cut corn or wheat fields. The heavy weeds and grasses in these fields give the birds the cover they need to survive the arctic temperatures and the snow we experienced during the past days and weeks.
Unfortunately, virtually all the upland bird hunting seasons on the Yakama Reservation close on Saturday, Dec. 31.
The pheasant and quail seasons throughout the rest of the region, off the reservation, run through Monday, Jan. 16.
The frigid temperatures also turned just about all the local lakes and ponds into skating rinks, forcing the ducks and geese in the region to either migrate south or search for open water in the area.
No matter how cold it gets there are still a few creeks and drains in the region that are fed by warm enough water they won’t freeze. Those open waters attract ducks like magnets and can provide some good hunting for those willing to do some walking.
With the warmer temperatures this week, hopefully some of the other popular waterfowl spots such as the Satus Wildlife Area and the Toppenish Wildlife Refuge will open up. A good chinook wind will often times melt snow, creating some standing water and attract ducks looking for a chance to dabble in the shallow ponds.
The best alternative for trying to shoot a few mallards over deeks might be to travel to the Tri-Cities or Paterson and hunt along the Snake or Columbia rivers on the McNary or Umatilla National Wildlife Refuges.
Goose hunters will have better luck down in those areas, too. Although it has been reported some of the tens of thousands of snow geese that now stop in those areas during their migration south have succumbed to avian influenza in recent days and weeks.
Also known as bird flu, the disease is caused by avian influenza Type A viruses that naturally occur in wild aquatic birds throughout the world. Hunters around the Tri-Cities are reporting finding dozens and dozens of dead snow geese in and near the fields they are hunting.
Public health officials are working closely with local, state, and federal partners to monitor bird flu in Washington. Although avian influenza is a highly contagious disease among birds and can cause significant mortality, the risk of it spreading to people is very low.
So far there are no reports of bird flu in humans in Washington state.
Duck and goose hunting is open in Central Washington through Jan. 29.
Other hunting options for the New Year include hunting chukar partridge in the Yakima River canyon or other rocky slopes around the area. Hunting for chukar is challenging any time of the season, but when there is snow on the ground it makes the hiking even more difficult.
This change in the weather will help with the chukar hunting, too. Chukar season remains open in Eastern Washington through Jan. 31.
Winter is also a good time to get out after coyotes. Coyotes are designated as pests and can be hunted year-round.
The best coyote hunting can be had in the winter when the predators are more actively searching for food. Calling can be particularly good this time of year.
Even though 2022 is almost in the books, the small game hunting seasons remain open for a few more weeks. Depending on what Mother Nature throws at us with the weather, there should be some decent opportunities to squeeze a little bit more out of our hunting licenses.
