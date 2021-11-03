We’re heading into the last weekend of the general elk hunting season, and based on a number of comments popping up on some of the internet hunting sights, there have been some concerns about good sportsmanship and hunter ethics out there this year.
Besides a report of the poaching of at least one young bull elk that had a second point on both of its antlers, there have been several comments about hunters moving in on someone who was already hunting a spot.
The modern firearm elk season is probably the most popular hunting season of the year, attracting thousands of hunters from around the state. Many of those hunters end up in Yakima and Kittitas Counties, because that is where most of the elk live. So, it is inevitable that there may be some issues develop. Which is unfortunate. Especially if someone is new to the sport, and has a bad experience, they may decide to give it up altogether.
Unfortunately, these issues are not new, but because of the internet and social media, they have become more magnified.
Anyone who has done any hunting at all has probably been faced with some rude and unethical people. Seeing the comments earlier this week on a Washington hunting sight, I was reminded of a couple of issues that my hunting partner Doug Jewett and I faced on an elk hunt a dozen years ago or so.
The first involved some plastic chairs. Doug and I had hiked up the side of a mountain in the pre-dawn darkness, to be in an area where we had spotted a big, branch-antlered bull during some earlier scouting. When I got to where I wanted to sit just as dawn was breaking, I spotted two plastic lawn chairs sitting about 50 yards apart. Not one of overlook a good place to sit, I plopped down in one of the green chairs and waited for Doug to push down through a draw below me.
Within minutes I noticed a Jeep slowly driving up the ridge above me on a road I didn’t even know was there. At the time I thought, what are the chances the Jeep guys are coming to the chairs? Evidently, pretty good. Two orange-clad nimrods marched noisily down the hill and informed me those were their chairs and I needed to move along. I reminded them that they didn’t own the national forest, I was here first, and just because you have a couple five-dollar chairs sitting out here, it doesn’t mean you’ve reserved the spot.
It didn’t matter. They weren’t budging. So, the three of us sat in a little circle and stared at each other until I finally had enough and did move along.
Then, a couple days later, Doug and I were parked on a little side road just waiting for enough light to head off into the woods to hunt a hillside and draw, when a black SUV came roaring up, parked right in front of us, and three guys jumped out and practically ran into the woods.
I know some people who would have left that SUV with at least two, and possibly four flat tires for pulling a stunt like that. In fact, in our younger days, Doug and I might have done just that. Instead, we just watched the idiots stumble off into the darkness. As we left, we did blow our horn a few times, to let the pinheads know what we thought, and maybe to let any elk in the area know there was something afoot.
It is not just big game hunters who are guilty of pulling such shenanigans. A few years ago, on the opening day of pheasant hunting on the Yakama Reservation, a group of us arrived at a big feel-free-to-hunt field well before daylight. Just before we were going to start hunting, a group of hunters pulled up next to us and started to get ready to hunt. We walked over and asked them what their plans were, and they told us they were going to hunt right here, that they had hunted here for years, and they didn’t care that we were here first.
Again, in our younger days, such a blatant act of poor sportsmanship might just have ended in fisticuffs. On that day, out of defiance to their rudeness, we hunted right next to the idiots for a while before moving on.
When I started hunting with my dad in the 1960s, he taught me it is was poor sportsmanship to do anything like that. If someone was at a spot first, it was their spot to hunt. Same with fishing. You never wandered into a hole on the river and start fishing where someone else was fishing — you moved on to find another spot.
It seems more hunters today need to learn that lesson. Not that it will do much good. Unfortunately, in this “all about me” world we seem to be living in nowadays, there will most likely be more situations where sportsmanship and ethics are thrown out the window.
Frankly it is sad. And it certainly doesn’t help the great sport of hunting many of us enjoy so much.
