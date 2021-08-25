For many years, from the time I was old enough to drive, I spent the early morning hours of the first day of September tromping around along the ridges of Cleman Mountain and Bald Mountain looking for blue grouse. It was my family’s traditional start to the fall hunting season.
In more recent years, I have opted for the opener of dove season on Sept. 1, but always I would head to the hills a day or two later in search of a grouse or two. This year, I, and many other hunters in Washington State, will have to wait a few more days to enjoy our annual grouse hunt.
For the first time in 49 years, grouse hunting will not open on Sept. 1. The start to the grouse season has been pushed back two weeks and will open on Sept. 15 this year.
The reason for the change in the dates is to try to protect female grouse and their broods of young of the year. Studies show that a large percentage of grouse taken during the early season are breeding-aged hens, and biologists believe it was having a significant effect on the grouse populations.
Evidently, male blue grouse, now called Sooty grouse, will migrate to their traditional higher elevation wintering grounds in August, before the hunting season opens, but the hens and chicks, traditionally hang around the lower elevations for a few more weeks. That makes them more available to hunters, many of whom just drive the mountain roads looking for the birds.
The biologists believe the extra two weeks will give the hens and young birds more time to disperse and head to the higher elevations too.
Labor Day weekend is always a popular grouse hunting weekend, but this year hunters will have to switch over to doves, or they’ll have to postpone their annual trip to the mountains in search of a grouse.
Speaking of doves, the always-popular dove season opens on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Our hot summer and warm temperatures of late have been good for the dove population and for keeping the birds in the valley. Hunters who have done some pre-season scouting should find a few birds in the cut wheat fields, especially in the lower Yakima Valley.
A couple years ago the limit on doves was raised from 10 to 15 birds per day, which means for many of us, we’ll need to purchase another box or two of shotgun shells, if any are available, if we hope to bag a limit.
The small, quick flying doves will challenge even the best shotgunners.
I haven’t checked lately, but last time I perused the shelves of the local sporting goods and hardware stores, shotgun shells of any kind were extremely hard to find.
If salmon fishing is part of the plans for this weekend or next, it is looking like the much-anticipated run of fall chinook is now starting to make its way up the Columbia. In just the past few days the count at Bonneville Dam jumped from a few hundred chinook salmon a day, to several thousand a day. Some 500,000 fall chinook are predicted to be returning to the Columbia and tributaries this year.
And, based on the quality of the fish that have been caught in the lower Columbia during the past couple weeks, anglers can anticipate some beautiful, fat chinook in the mid-Columbia and in the Hanford Reach in the days and weeks ahead.
I fished with friends Doug and Brandon Jewett and Chris Daniels for two days late last week down near Astoria, and we caught several nice kings along with a few fat coho salmon. From watching the hundreds of other boats around it seemed everyone was catching salmon there and, according to photos I am seeing on social media, they still are.
One note of interest for anglers who like to fish Drano Lake for fall chinook, a new emergency rule change went into effect yesterday where no fishing will be allowed from a floating device in the cove, near the outlet of the Little White Salmon hatchery. Bank anglers can still fish off of the beach, but no fishing out of boats of any kind will be allowed in the cove. This new change in the regulations was done to add even more protection of another woefully low run of steelhead.
Even though steelhead fishing in Drano has been closed for the past couple years, creel surveys and law enforcement contacts have found that some anglers continue to target steelhead in this area, primarily anchored up and bait-fishing from watercraft.
Up until a few days ago fishing for fall chinook in the mid-Columbia at popular spots such as Drano, and at the mouths of the White Salmon, the Klickitat and the Deschutes Rivers was pretty sporadic. But with the bump in fish over Bonneville, and with some cooler temperatures, the fishing at these spots should just keep getting better.
