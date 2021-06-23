If there is a fish in this world that has it figured out it is the American shad. Given every obstacle in its way, the shad not only is surviving, it is thriving. When the runs of steelhead and salmon are struggling on the Columbia River, the shad keep returning to the big river in huge numbers.
Through dams, nets, predators in the water and in the sky, the shad migrate to the Pacific by the tens of millions, and return by the millions. As of Monday, the shad count at Bonneville Dam had topped three million, and they just keep coming.
Because shad are not the best table fare, they don’t get a whole lot of attention from anglers. There are a growing number of people though, that have come to enjoy the arrival of the shad in June.
Below Bonneville Dam, hundreds of anglers line up side-by-side and fling small shad darts out into the Columbia trying to entice a shad to hit. The fish, when they are there, are almost always accommodating. And, they are there for weeks, as spring turns to summer.
From the highway above, looking down at the river below the mighty dam, you first get the impression that a fence has been constructed at the water’s edge. Then the fence posts start to move, and a closer look shows that the fence is actually a long line of shad anglers.
With no limit, it is common to fill a five-gallon bucket, or a small cooler with the shiny shad. More than that and it is difficult to pack the piscatorial prize up the rocky slope to the car.
Farther upstream, above The Dalles Dam, anglers from our neck of the woods get in on the action. The shad can be caught above and below John Day Dam, and below McNary Dam.
Nobody is ever quite sure when the peak of the shad run is, but most anglers who fish for them with any regularity will tell you that Father’s Day is a good time to give it a go. And this year, with Father’s Day now behind us, it is time to get out there after them.
Several friends and I have had really good luck over the years fishing for shad off of the banks below John Day Dam. Armed with light spinning rods and a box full of small red, green or chartreuse shad darts, we will head to the river and almost always have a great morning of catching the hard-fighting shad.
This week should be perfect timing if you want to go. Swimsuits are recommended however, because it is going to be a cooker. Get too hot, swim with the fishes.
Shad will run fairly close to the banks, so you don’t need much weight to help get the small darts into the zone. We normally will use slinky weights, attached to sliders on the main line. Adjust the size of the slinkies to make sure you are just feeling the weight tick along the bottom of the river as it drifts. For whatever reason, the shad are attracted to the colorful little jigs, and will hit them, sometimes ferociously.
Similar to fishing for other species, early morning seems to be the best time to fish for shad, but with millions of them swimming up the river, you can catch them at other times of day too.
And you don’t absolutely need shad darts for catch them. A friend of mine uses crappie jigs. The only problem with them is they are normally built on hooks that aren’t designed to take the robustness of a battle with a shad.
Other small lures will work too, including the smallest Dick Nite spoons, tiny Triple Teazers and small Hildebrandt Shad Kings. In a shiny brass or silver, these little lures attract plenty of hits.
While fishing for shad from the bank is fun and challenging, anglers will catch the hard-fighting shad from a boat as well. In the waters below McNary Dam, from the dam all the way down below the I-82 Bridge, you will see anglers fishing for shad this time of year.
Some will troll small spoons and spinners, while others will anchor up near the shoreline and will run lines out attached to diving plugs. The plugs are used to get the small lures or shad darts down to where the shad are and do so by having a leader tied to the middle eye on the plug’s belly, running to the lure or dart.
No matter how you fish for them, shad are a blast to catch. They are built for speed, and they use their bodies in the current to put up a really good fight.
Most shad run around two pounds, but the occasional fish will push four pounds or a little more. When you get one of those on light spinning gear, you know why so many people are getting into the shad-fishing game.
No matter the obstacles, the shad keep coming by the millions. And they are coming now. It’s time to go catch some shad.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 30 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com.