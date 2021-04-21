This Saturday is opening day for lake fishing throughout Washington State. Officials with the Department of Fish and Wildlife say this weekend will be the biggest weekend of the year for angler participation as people head out to one of dozens and dozens of lakes to try to catch a trout or two.
Opening day of fishing has a bit more meaning this year. Last year at this time we were in COVID pandemic lock-down, with even all outdoor activities shut down by the Governor. Common sense told many of us who enjoy the outdoors that there was probably no safer place to be than out on a lake breathing fresh air. This turned out to be the case by the way. Still today there is no scientific evidence confirming the outdoor transmission of the coronavirus.
Luckily, the shutdown of outdoor activities was fairly short-lived, but it did basically cancel the traditional opening day of fishing season last year.
Opening day is, pardon the pun, pretty watered down in our area. Since just about all the local ponds and lakes are open year-round in our region, there is nothing to open on opening day. Yes, the local hatchery crews have been busy planting trout in many of our lakes, so heading out to try one of the local waters will be worth the effort. But there is none of the excitement of hitting a lake that hasn’t been fished in several months.
If you are looking for that opening day experience, and want to join the thousands of others who will be fishing a just-opened lake, there are several options for doing so. In Eastern Washington many lakes open on Saturday. Most will take a drive to get to however.
Some of the most popular lakes include Williams Lake near Cheney; Park Lake, located between Soap Lake and Coulee City; Wapato Lake in Chelan County near Manson; and Jameson Lake, in Douglas County.
Again, most require a bit of a drive but almost always provide some excellent fishing for planted and carryover trout, some to 20-inches in length.
Maybe a bit closer to the Yakima area, three lakes in Klickitat County open on Saturday, and normally provide some excellent fishing. Horsethief Lake, Rowland Lake, and Spearfish Lake, located just off of Highway 14 are pretty little lakes in the Columbia Gorge and will have been planted with thousands of trout ahead of the opener.
Horsethief offers both bank and boat fishing via a boat launch in the state park there. Rowland is fairly small, and is basically a bank fishing lake with no boat launch, although a friend of mine drops his drift boat in Rowland each opening day and has some excellent luck slowly rowing and trolling small FlatFish or Mag Lip lures.
Rubber rafts and pontoon boats are also a way to get out on the water at Rowland.
Spearfish has a small boat launch, so it too, offers boat and bank fishing. The lake was planted with over 2,000 trout in January, that will have grown some this spring.
In Yakima County a few of the year-round lakes are scheduled to receive another planting of trout in advance of “opening day.” Lost Lake is set to receive 2,000 trout, and Rotary Lake, Sarge Hubbard Pond, Tieton Ranger Pond and Tims Pond are all supposed to get more trout in the days ahead.
Virtually all of the lakes in the lower elevations received trout in early April and most have been providing some good fishing as anglers have gotten out to enjoy the nice spring weather.
Clear Lake up near White Pass was also set to receive a large planting of trout this month, so it too might be worth trying now that the temperatures have warmed.
There are some other fishing options including trying for walleye and bass in the Columbia River or at Potholes Reservoir. Reports from the Columbia below McNary Dam show the walleye fishing has picked up recently.
Spring chinook salmon fishing is open now on the Columbia River above Bonneville Dam. In the past week the counts at the dam have perked slightly but fishing reports from last week show that very few fish were taken by anglers.
Drano Lake is open now for spring chinook but it, too, has been very slow for the anglers who have been fishing there. As the fish counts at Bonneville improve over the next couple weeks, the fishing there should improve steadily, but as one of the very few places anglers can fish this spring for chinook, it will become incredibly crowded.
Drano closes to spring salmon fishing on May 5, so anglers will have fewer days to fish this year in comparison to other years when the season would run into late May or June.
Even though there have been all kinds of fishing options available to anglers in our area, this weekend is being touted as the opening of fishing season, when many lakes around the state will open for trout fishing on Saturday and tens of thousands of folks will get out to enjoy some fishing.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 30 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com.