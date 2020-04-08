YAKIMA, Wash. — Certainly I’m not the only one who wakes up each morning believing I am in the early stages of COVID-19? I awake with a slight sore throat, maybe a bit of a runny nose, and if I really think about it, I definitely feel like I’m feverish.
On a couple of mornings I actually woke up in a sweat. I knew for sure I had the virus then.
But calmer voices prevailed. My wife Terri explained that with the little cold snap we had, when the orchardists were turning on the fans at midnight, and some were even running heaters — or smudging as it used to be called — she had put an extra blanket on the bed. That’s why I was too warm.
She said the sore throat could be easily explained by the gawd-awful snoring I’ve doing the past few nights. And she reminded me that this time of year is traditionally when my allergies kick in, so whatever “symptoms” I might be experiencing are most likely due to the pollens blowing around right now.
OK. I guess I’m fine.
Not to make light of this pandemic, or anyone who might be fighting the malady, but if you watch the news and see what is happening in New York and other places in the world, one can become somewhat pessimistic and believe it is just a matter of time before we are all afflicted.
I have discovered a remedy for all that. I have stopped watching the news. And I have stopped watching other TV as well. When this stay-at-home order was first issued I found myself taking up a good part of my days in front of the boob-tube. And much of what I was watching was hunting and fishing on one the four outdoor channels that are beamed into my television through the miniature satellite dish on my house.
I watched an estimated 236 largemouth bass being caught while good old boys were saying “nice fish!”
And I have witnessed countless white-tailed deer, elk, turkeys and bears meet their maker.
Some of the shows are produced professionally and are not too difficult to watch. Those are the ones that really, truly take you along on the hunt. Many of the others need some serious work.
The other issue with sitting in the recliner watching TV for several hours a day is that I found myself snacking on whatever I could find around the house. Not a good idea for a guy who can easily put on 15 pounds in no time if I don’t watch it.
So, since this thing is going to go on for a bit longer I have had to change my stay-in-my-sweatpants-all-day-and-be-a-slob lifestyle.
Luckily I have two dogs that are really liking their people being home all day. Besides the gotta-go-out, gotta-come-in routine all dogs seem to enjoy, my little black Lab Bailey has decided she needs to play fetch at least four times a day. She will sit and stare at me until I get up and ask her what she wants. At that point she runs into the laundry room, where we keep the thrower and balls, and she will sit and stare at that part of the counter.
If I don’t join her in the laundry room quickly enough she will start to whine. And when I get there to grab the stuff, if I don’t do it quite as fast as she thinks it should happen, she starts to yip in an ear-piercingly high-pitched bark.
After we’ve played for 20 minutes or so and her tongue is about dragging on the ground, I tell her it is time for a break and she will head to the back yard to rest in the shade. A short time later she’ll be at the back door wanting in. She will come in, get a small treat and head to the couch for a nap.
It has become quite a routine.
During the dog’s nap times I have taken to reading, writing and spending time in the shop working on fishing gear and getting the last little details worked out on my boat.
Like many other anglers, I was hoping the Governor and Fish and Wildlife officials would open up at least some fishing on April 8. On Monday those hopes were squashed. There is to be no fishing or hunting now until at least May 5.
With the blustery weather we had last week, it was a little easier to stay indoors. But with the nicer weather and warmer temperatures this week, it has been more difficult.
Yes, the growing grass needs to be mowed more often and the garden can start being prepped. But that only takes up so much time. So, to try to fight off those few extra pounds, the dogs and I have been taking longer walks than normal, and more often.
It’s the time of year when we should be outdoors, enjoying some fishing and getting ready for the turkey season. But it is not to be. Not yet. We can do it. We’ll get through this.
On the positive side, the vast majority of us can say we don’t have the virus, even though some of us wake up most mornings thinking otherwise.
