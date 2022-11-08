Besides always being conscience of safety first, there are other concerns hunters have heading into the fields each fall.
All hunters, but especially big game hunters, need to be cognizant of where they are as they tromp through the forests. Not only is there a concern about not straying onto private lands, but it is imperative when it is time to head back to the truck.
Luckily, there are tools today that can literally be lifesavers when it comes to not being lost. Owning and using a GPS unit, or one of the new mapping apps for cell phones, will, when used correctly, tell you exactly where you are and where you need to go to get back home safely.
Upland bird hunters have other concerns, and if they are like me, they predominantly revolve around the whereabouts and safety of our four-legged partners.
Again, modern technology helps in keeping track of our hunting dogs. Collars with GPS locators are now available so hunters can know exactly where their pups are at all times. Big running dogs can disappear over the next horizon or in heavy cover and by watching a handheld controller, a hunter can figure out where the dog is and where it is headed.
My black Lab Bailey and I are not quite that sophisticated. For the most part Bailey hunts within gun range, but sometimes if she gets the hot scent of a running rooster pheasant she can be a hundred yards away within seconds. If she is in thick or tall cover, I may have no idea where she has gone.
Enter the Dogtra electric collar. Before we head into the field, Bailey happily sticks her head into the bright orange collar.
The collar has an electric shock component, but fortunately I never have to use it. If Bailey gets too far out, all I have to do is give the collar a little beep with the handheld controller, and she turns back.
If I have lost her in heavy cover, which happens fairly frequently, I can touch the locator button and I know exactly where she is. Because she has had past issues with collapsing from hypoglycemia, knowing where she is at all times is important to me.
There are other concerns for hunters with dogs. In our area there is the possibility of your pup being bitten by a rattlesnake.
Chukar hunters working the sagebrush slopes in the region, especially early in the season, will run into a rattler occasionally. The experts say dogs are 20 times more likely to get bit by a rattlesnake, and they are 25 times more likely to die from a snake bite.
Training a dog to try to avoid snakes helps, but it is not foolproof. Having your dog vaccinated with a canine rattlesnake vaccine could save your dog’s life.
Other, less lethal critters live out where we hunt with our dogs. Porcupines can create very painful problems for dogs that get too close.
Carrying a multi-tool with pliers can be invaluable if your pup happens to get tangled up with a porky. Most of the time the porcupine quills can be pulled in the field, and the hunt can continue.
If the dog really gets hit, it is best to get it to a veterinarian as quickly as possible. Porcupine quills, if not removed correctly, can create long-term issues.
Then there is always the possibility of getting skunked, and I’m not talking about coming home without any birds in the bag.
I have hunted with dogs for almost six decades, and luckily, I have never had a dog get into a porcupine or a skunk. That is, until I got Bailey.
The porcupine record still stands, but over the past six years, Bailey has been sprayed by skunks three times.
She’s not an aggressive dog. In fact, when she sees a bull snake in our orchard, Bailey comes and hides behind my leg.
And she is pretty smart dog, so you’d think she would learn, but for some reason skunks must just smell gamey enough that she wants to check them out.
The most recent skunk encounter happened a couple of weeks ago. Fortunately, both the skunk and dog were down in a deep ditch filled with long grass, which I believe dissipated a direct hit from the stinky spray.
The first two times Bailey was sprayed, I did the whole bath with hydrogen peroxide, baking soda and dish soap routine. It worked to some degree to reduce the stink, but whenever Bailey got wet, the skunk aroma would magically appear.
This time I just let her run for a couple of days in the wet weeds and brush, and being that she wasn’t too aromatic to begin with, the stink has not been bad at all. Again, when she gets wet, it gets a bit more potent, but even with the double baths the last two times she was skunked, the only real remedy seems to be time.
Every time hunters head into the field, there is a possibility of encountering trouble. It certainly isn’t inevitable, but it is best to be prepared when and if something happens.
