Thanksgiving has come and gone, and Christmas is just around the corner. It is the time of year when many hunters and anglers store their gear for the year and wait for the warmer days of spring. And who can blame them. As I get older the call of the fireplace and a good book, or a football game on the boob tube, is more and more inviting.
But December brings with it some new outdoor opportunities in the region that can be as enjoyable and bring as much success as outings earlier in the year.
While most of the big game hunting seasons are now over, there are still several weeks left of the upland and waterfowl hunting seasons. And, even though some of the seasons have been open since early October, some of the best hunting of the year may be ahead.
Upland bird hunters will tell you that this has been a challenging year for sure. But those willing to get out and hit the heavy cover still have a chance at finding a fat rooster pheasant or a few quail for the frying pan. The birds are as wild as ever, but those working with a good dog or two will find some birds. Get a decent snowfall though, and it could add up to a decent finish.
Weather would help with the duck hunting in the Valley too. Old time waterfowlers in the area will tell you that the first of the “northerners” --ducks arriving from the Canada on their annual migration south—usually begin showing up around Thanksgiving. Of course, the timing of their migration depends on the weather in Canada, but you can bet that the duck hunting will pick up in the days ahead.
Speaking of waterfowl. I saw a post on Facebook the other day that showed literally tens of thousands of snow geese at the McNary Wildlife Refuge near the Tri-Cities. Twenty years ago, it was a rarity to see even one snow goose east of the Cascade Mountains, but today, they are swarming in and around the Columbia and Snake Rivers. Even if you’re not a goose hunter, just seeing that many birds is quite a thrill. And if you are a goose hunter, that bodes well for a hunt in the days or weeks ahead.
And, as I mentioned a couple of weeks ago. Wild turkey hunting is still open in the northeast corner of the state, and will be until Dec. 31, so if you’ve ever wanted to hunt turkeys in the fall, there are lots of birds, offering some great opportunities for a Christmas bird.
Anglers in the area have some new opportunities too. One of the local lakes in the Valley opened for trout fishing on Black Friday. North Elton Pond, located next to I-82 near Selah, opened on Nov. 27 and has been providing some decent fishing for anglers trying for the 2,000 fat rainbows planted in the pond just prior to the opening.
In some of the colder years, North Elton is iced over and becomes a favorite ice-fishing spot, but this year the lake is ice-free and can be fished easily from the banks or even from small row boats or float tubes.
The Fio Rito lakes in Kittitas County were stocked in early November, and they too should still be worth fishing, as they remain ice free to provide good access for anglers.
This is also the time of year when the whitefish become much more active in the local rivers, and many of the local streams opened to fishing for whitefish on Tuesday. The upper Yakima, the Tieton, the Naches, the Klickitat and several other Eastern Washington rivers opened for whitefishing on Dec. 1.
Whitefish gear is restricted to one single-point hook with a maximum hook size of 3/16-inch from point to shank (hook size 14).. Most whitefish will run from 10 to 13 inches in size, but the bigger fish are out there.
Many veteran whitefishermen will wait until the temperatures drop into the teens before they get too serious about getting out there after them, but the rivers are in pretty good fishing shape right now, so it might be worth a try.
Walleye anglers have had some continued good success in some waters around the region. Anglers fishing up at Lake Roosevelt have been catching plenty of eater-sized walleye, and there have been some fish caught in spots on the mid-Columbia in recent days too.
If you are looking for some great-eating trout, and big ones to boot, a trip to Rufus Woods might be worth a shot. A friend of mind fished there late last week and sent photos of six fish the he, and a couple buddies caught that were absolute pigs. The smallest of the triploid rainbows was just over 8-pounds, with the biggest tipping the scale at just over 11-pounds.
My buddy claims, while the trout are not great fighters, they are some of the best-eating fish around. I would agree. The ones I’ve caught there have been excellent on the barbecue or out of the smoker.
Sure, a warm fire and a good book can sound pretty inviting on these cold December days, but for those who haven’t quite had their fill of a little hunting or fishing, some new and good opportunities await you in the days and weeks ahead.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 25 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com