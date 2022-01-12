It has been almost two years since outdoor enthusiasts have had the opportunity to attend one of the many outdoor consumer shows in Washington State. And, while we’re not totally back to where we were before 2020, at least there will be some shows to attend this year.
First, the bad news for Yakima area folks who enjoy attending the show every year in the SunDome. The Central Washington Sportsmen Show, which has taken place every year at the SunDome since 1991, will not take place in February as originally scheduled.
Merle and Bev Shuyler, who produce the show, said many exhibitors were taking a “wait and see” stance about COVID. That, combined with several exhibitors canceling due to not having enough product to sell or personnel to staff a booth, the Shuylers decided to cancel this year’s show.
Now for the good news. The Tri-Cities Sportsmen Show, also produced by the Shuylers, will go ahead as planned. So, those of us around here who have a hankering to go see what’s new in fishing and hunting gear, boats, ATVs and RVs, or just want to talk turkey with others in the outdoors, the show will run next weekend, Jan. 21-23 at the Hapo Center in Pasco.
This is the 28th year for the Tri-Cities Sportsmen show and it will have all the favorites, including two large buildings filled with exhibits and booths. The Northwest Big Game display will be back, as will the giant fishing pond for kids.
One new attraction at the show this year is the All-Star Stunt Dogs Show. The show features a number of different dogs, performing a variety of agility, speed, aerial and other tricks. The stunt dog performances will take place three times on Friday and Saturday and twice on Sunday.
Also new at the show this year is what the Shuylers are calling a Sportsmen Show Marketplace. They will have 26 tables set up for the public to bring good new or good used outdoor gear to sell. The tables cost $15 per day. Those interested in having a table can sign up at shuylerproductions.com.
“It’s kind of like a ski swap,” Merle Shuyler said. “But with fishing gear, hunting gear, camping gear.”
No firearms are allowed, but anything else related to the outdoors is welcome. Folks who buy a $15 table also get show admission for the day.
“We also have a pretty solid lineup of seminar speakers,” Shuyler said. “Different local experts will be talking about various fishing and hunting topics, centered around the region, so folks should be able to pick up some good information to help them be more successful outdoors.”
The seminars are free to show-goers, and are scheduled throughout each show day.
Other attractions include a 24-foot climbing wall, hourly fly-tying demonstrations, plus an archery and air-rifle shooting range for the kids.
Doors to the show open next Friday at noon. Admission is $11 for adults and S6 for kids ages 6 to 12. Special discounts and other show times are available on the show’s website shuylerproductions.com. Parking is free.
If you are looking for a longer drive, but a bigger show, the five-day Washington Sportsmen’s Show runs February 2-6 at the fairgrounds in Puyallup. The show, which this year will have close to 300 exhibitors, will also feature appearances by some well-known names in the outdoor world.
Randy Newberg, a popular producer of hunting TV shows featuring do-it-yourself hunts on public lands, will be appearing all week during the show. He will be putting on Q&A sessions each day of the show.
Also appearing will be Leif Steffny, who, in just a few short years, has developed nearly a half million followers on YouTube with his Northwest Fishing Secrets show. He’ll be discussing how to find good trout fishing in Washington State in a special free appearance on Saturday, February 5 from 7 to 9 p.m.
According to show spokesman Trey Carskadon, there will be a number of other seminar speakers each show day talking on everything fishing and hunting. On Friday, February 4, all of the seminars will be focusing on hunting elk.
Carskadon said because of stricter COVID rules in Puyallup, folks attending the show will need to show proof of vaccination or have a negative test within the last 72 hours to get in. But as a convenience, show producers will be doing rapid testing on site at no charge for anyone who wants to come to the show.
“We’re just trying to make it as easy as possible for our patrons,” Carskadon said.
Other attractions at the show include an outdoor cooking competition, featuring some of the best outdoor grillers in the world competing for cash prizes. Contestants will be sharing all their cooking secrets with the audiences.
Always a big attraction, Carskadon said there will be several outdoor retail outlets, many with special show prices on fishing and hunting equipment, clothing, cooking gear and more.
Admission into the show in Puyallup is $15 for adults, $5 for kids aged 6-16. Some special admission discounts and show hours can be found at thesportshows.com/shows/Washington. Parking is free.
To keep from waiting in lines, both the Tri-Cities and Washington Sportsmen’s shows have tickets available online, at their websites. And both shows will be adhering to state mandates regarding mask usage.
It’s show time, or almost. And thankfully this year, everyone who enjoys the outdoors will have the opportunity to do so indoors at an upcoming sportsmen show.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for more than 30 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.