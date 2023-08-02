Last week my son Kyle and I spent five days on the upper Columbia River near the town of Brewster, fishing for sockeye salmon.
On four of the days, things went fairly smoothly, and we had some pretty good luck catching near limits of the great-tasting salmon.
On the other day, well, the planets were out of sync or something because right from the get-go we had issues.
It was Tuesday, the third day of our little fishing vacation and when my hat flew off my head and immediately sank not two minutes from the boat ramp, I should have known it was going to be one of those days.
Actually, I was surprised my hat hadn’t slipped off my balding dome earlier in the trip, because for whatever reason, maybe it’s the shape of my head, I lose hats frequently. When I do, though, I can usually spin the boat around and go pick it up.
Not this time. By the time we got back to where it jumped off my head, the hat was nowhere to be seen.
No biggie. I always keep at least one spare hat in the boat, because you just never know.
On a cold, windy spring day, it is nice to have a dry hat handy if the one you’re wearing flies into the lake.
Skip ahead a half hour or so and Kyle and I started getting bites and hooking fish, but at one point we had hooked six salmon and still had nothing but rising frustration to show for it.
For those of you who have never fished for sockeye salmon, let me tell you, the feisty little fish are famous for getting off the hook while being reeled in to the boat. They have soft mouths, and just about the time you are reaching the net out to capture them, they spin and twist and splash and often times will get off.
We had a couple of those in our 0-for-6 stretch. But we had a couple of other anomalies.
One fish broke a leader. I use 20-pound test line, which should be plenty strong for a three-pound sockeye, but somehow the leader broke.
Another fish escaped when it broke the line on the second, trailing stinger hook. Again, it was 20-pound line these smallish salmon were breaking.
Bad netting accounted for two other lost fish. After losing a few, I was getting anxious to get one landed and hurried the netting job on two of the fish Kyle was reeling in.
I’ve netted thousands of fish in my life, including 50-pound chinook, so I know how to do it. But when you get in a hurry, bad things happen.
Combine that with some fish that just came off for whatever reason and we were feeling like some force in the universe was against us. It didn’t help to see other anglers in other boats fishing around us landing salmon after salmon.
Not to be dissuaded, we fished for 12 hours that day and ended up catching three sockeyes. We lost at least 10. We were pretty well whipped when we pulled the gear for the run back to the motel.
Things turned around for us the next day, and we went back to landing more fish than we lost. It helped that friend Chris Daniels had jumped on board with us for the last two days, as his positive outlook changed our mojo for sure.
With two more rods in the water, we increased our hook-ups, and for some reason, our landing percentage. It helped that Kyle and Chris handled the netting duties and, if I remember correctly, never knocked another fish off.
Sockeye salmon are arguably the best-eating salmon around, and some would say they’re the best-eating fish around.
Yes, the little salmon are a blast to catch, but for many anglers fishing for sockeye salmon is all about getting meat for the grill. My family and I eat salmon at least once a week, and if I have my preference, I will choose sockeye.
There is a reason guides are getting $250 per angler for a day of sockeye fishing. This year the limit is four sockeyes per angler, but even with a limit, you might end up with five or six pounds of fillets for the day.
I’m no good at match but that is a pretty hefty price-per-pound.
As one guy said as he fished by us without having caught a fish for several hours, “they sell these fish at Safeway, don’t they?”
All-in-all, it was a great week of fishing.
Oh, there was the Idaho guide who thought he owned the boat launch. One afternoon we sat for ten minutes as he thoroughly washed his boat on the single boat ramp. Then another morning, he blocked the road into the launch while his clients all loaded their gear into the boat.
I gave him a small piece of my mind on that one, which is dangerous for me, having so little mind left to give. It didn’t do any good, but made me feel better.
We brought home plenty of sockeye fillets, experienced some amazing sunrises, had lots of laughs and enjoyed some good father-son time. With another spare hat already loaded in the boat, I am looking forward to next year’s sockeye sojourn.
