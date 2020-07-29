If you’ve not dined on a piece of fresh-caught Columbia River sockeye salmon, you are missing one of the sheer pleasures of the summer in the Northwest. The fish is firm and delicious. Paired with some fresh Yakima Valley fruit and sweet corn on the cob, well, it is simply the best.
So, how do go about getting some fresh sockeye salmon for the grill. You can go fish for them, or you can find a friend who has gone fishing for them, and bug them for some. Just from personal experience, I can tell you bugging for some fish works much better if you have something with which to barter, such as baked goods.
I prefer to go catch my own sockeye, and right now is the time to do it. A much-larger-than-anticipated run of the feisty little salmon has made their way up the Columbia and thousands and thousands of them are holding near the mouth of the Okanogan River where anglers are having good luck catching them.
The daily limit is two sockeye per angler per day, so when you figure out how far you have to drive to get them, the price-per-pound for each salmon caught is probably higher than the finest beef steak.
That hasn’t stopped the many, many anglers fishing up near Brewster where the best fishing is found. On a typical week day there are at least a hundred boats working the river. Normally when you see that many boats on a week day you have to wonder, does anybody work anymore? During the pandemic, with so many people out of work, or working remotely, it doesn’t matter if it is a Saturday or a Tuesday, there are all kinds of people out there.
Yes, there are other places to fish for sockeye. Baker Lake on the west side of the Cascades has an open season for the popular fish. And, although it is not yet official, it is looking like a season will open on Lake Wenatchee soon.
Unlike the sockeye salmon that run up the Kenai River in Alaska, which can run 6- to 10-pounds, the Columbia River sockeye are smaller. Most will weigh around 3- to 4-pounds. On years when the daily limit is three or four per person, it makes it easier to justify spending the money and time to go catch a bunch.
This year, with the limit of two sockeye per day, it makes it a bit tougher to rationalize. At least it is for some.
The little salmon are usually willing biters. They hit best during the first hour or two in the morning, but it is not uncommon to catch one at just about any time of the day.
Understandably, there are more than a dozen guides from around the state, and even a couple from Idaho, that have set up shop at Brewster, and most are running two trips a day. They will take an early morning crew out, get them their limits of sockeye, run them to the docks, pick up a second crew, and catch them their limits.
During this time of year it can be uncomfortably warm up there, if you are fishing during the afternoon especially. A boat with a top, or an umbrella is a nice accessory to get out of the beat down from the sun.
Fishing at Brewster is totally a boat show. Trolling is the name of the game and while there are some techniques that are more productive than others, with so many fish in the area, literally fishing with a bare hook will work.
My son Kyle, friend Omar Santoy and I fished the Columbia a couple of days last week and we had no trouble catching our limits of sockeye within an hour or so each morning. We trolled a small, two-hook rig that included pink or red beads and a small pink Spin-N-Glo, behind an eight-inch dodger. We baited the rigs with small coon shrimp that were dyed red.
There are a couple of ways to get the bait down into the depths where the fish hold. You can use a downrigger, or you can run a slider on your main line and use a dropper weight off the slider above the dodger. Both ways work well.
Sockeye are not big fighters, but if you use a long, limber rod, you will get to enjoy the fight, yet still have enough give to help keep the fish hooked. Sockeye have a pretty soft mouth, and it is not uncommon to loose several fish during a morning. The nice thing is, if you do loose one, it is no big deal, because you will have another chance in short order.
Fishing for the Columbia River’s smallest, yet tastiest salmon continues to grow in popularity. If you want to get in on the early bite at Brewster, you will need to be in the water and ready to fish before 5 a.m. But, if you’d rather avoid the long lines at the boat launch, starting later in the day will work as well. You might just have to fish a little longer for your fish.
Either way, it is worth the effort, because right now there is nothing better than a Sunday evening dinner of grilled sockeye salmon alongside some great Yakima Valley fruits and vegetables.
