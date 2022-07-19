Sockeye salmon come in two forms here in the Northwest.
Well, they come in four forms if you count buying a fresh fillet or some canned sockeye at the market. We won’t count those.
No, today, and I mean today, right now, anglers can catch, with their own two hands on a rod and reel, a sockeye salmon that has returned to the Columbia River after feeding and growing two years in the Pacific.
The other option is to head to one of the dozens of lakes around the state that allow fishing for landlocked sockeye salmon.
The landlocked sockeyes, depending on where you fish for them, might run 8- to-22 inches in length. Right now, the landlocked sockeyes in Rimrock Lake, also called kokanee or silvers, are running on the small side.
The kokanee in Lake Chelan are nicer, running from 10- 16 inches in length. And the kokanee in Lake Roosevelt, if you can find one, are running up to 22 inches.
The kokanee are great fun to catch and really good to eat.
Anglers looking for a little more bang for their buck are opting to get after the sockeye that are returning to the Columbia River right now. As of Monday, over 630,000 sockeye salmon had come up through the ladders at Bonneville Dam, and they are quickly moving upriver.
There are still a few sockeye salmon being caught right below Wanapum Dam near Vantage, but the best fishing now can be found much farther up the Columbia. As of about Friday last week, when the river temperature in the Okanogan River reached 69 degrees, the sockeyes put on the brakes to hold in the much-cooler Columbia, giving anglers a real shot at catching a few.
Before the warm weather hit, the sockeyes were rushing up the Okanogan on their way to Lake Osoyoos, where they are preparing to spawn in a couple of months.
The waters right below Wells Dam can provide some good fishing at times, but it is a smaller area, and is influenced by the amount of water that the dam officials are letting go through the dam generators. (Please excuse the juvenile dam jokes.)
The bulk of the fishing, though, is done in the Columbia just upstream of the town of Brewster. Now, hundreds of boats troll back and forth just below, and above the mouth of the Okanogan, catching the tasty sockeye.
Because the run is at record-setting levels this year, anglers get to keep four sockeyes per day. The best time to fish is during the first couple hours of daylight.
As is the case with all the other salmon that run up the Columbia, sockeye are not actively feeding. They have enough fat reserves from their time in the ocean to carry them through to their spawning, after which they will die.
The small salmon will hit a lure and bait, though, and that is how the throngs of anglers catch them.
Trolling a small Spin-N-Glo above three red or pink beads on a leader tied to two size one hooks will work great. Some anglers will use a spinner blade or a smiley blade instead of a Spin-N-Glo and others will use nothing at all, maybe just a pink hoochie above the hooks.
More importantly, the rig needs to be tied to a dodger to help swing it back and forth as it is slowly trolled, giving it a snaky swimming action. The most productive dodger size is an eight-inch version, which is a size zero. Smaller dodgers will work too, but the size zero seems to be the most reliable.
Bait is usually a small coon shrimp that has been dyed red or pink.
Sockeyes being caught in fresh water is not totally new to Washingtonians. There used to be a great sockeye fishery on Lake Washington, where anglers used a U-20 Flatfish, or just a plain red hook to catch the small salmon.
That would probably work today on the Columbia, but the new dodger and bait system has developed over the past fifteen years and is very productive.
Sockeyes, both the landlocked version and the ones returning to the river, have very soft mouths, and it is not uncommon to lose up to 50 percent of the fish hooked. The feisty sockeyes will, at first, come in easily and quickly when hooked, but once they see the boat, and maybe a net, they go crazy on the surface.
That’s when most of them get off the hook.
The sockeye fishing at Brewster has started out red-hot and it should continue for the next few weeks. If we get a cold snap or a big rain up north, the Okanogan will cool off and the sockeyes will be off and running again for the Canadian border.
Depending on how many from this big sockeye run get up the Wenatchee River, there might be a sport fishery on Lake Wenatchee, too, but so far that call has not been made. Stay tuned for that.
No matter where you fish for sockeyes, if and when you catch one or two, you will have what is arguably the best eating salmon in the world. Paired with some fresh Yakima Valley corn on the cob, and some cantaloupe and watermelon, there is nothing better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.