After kicking around in shorts and a T-shirt all summer, I’ve found myself pulling on a sweatshirt the past few mornings as Bailey and I have gone on our morning walk.
The early morning temperatures have called for it for sure. And, next week it is looking like I may have to dig a jacket out, as the lows are predicted to drop into the mid-40’s.
The cooler early morning temperatures are a clear sign that summer is on its way out.
Our late summers and early falls are the best time of the year around here if you ask me. The days are almost always dry and comfortable.
Plus, there is still enough daylight to enjoy a good, long day outdoors. In fact, there have been several years when I’ve been able to go hunting this time of year in the morning and fishing in the afternoon.
While that is technically possible throughout the hunting season, this is when it is actually realistic.
There have been times during the past few years when I was able to get up early, head to the mountains and walk some ridges for blue grouse. Then I still had time to join some friends down at Vernita for some fall salmon fishing.
Grouse hunting season opens on Thursday and even though I have some mid-day commitments, Bailey and I are going to be up in the mountains at first light to walk one of our favorite grouse hangouts. It will be the first real hunting trip of the year for her and for me.
Frankly, getting up into the higher elevations this time of the year, whether we find a grouse or not, is so enjoyable to me. My very first hunting trip with my dad back in 1968 was a grouse hunt on the back side of Cleman Mountain.
So, heading up that way, as I have almost every year since, with friends, and my own sons, always brings back fond memories.
And in the next few weeks, as the leaves start to turn in the mountains, there may be no prettier time or place to enjoy our beautiful Indian summers.
Some people hate the cold weather. I am not one of them. Although I have to admit, as I get older I am less and less fond of it. And the first signs of fall means that the cold is coming.
In the orchards around where we live, the apples are coloring up and almost ready to pick. Some of the leaves on the cherry trees have turned yellow. Fall is on the way.
But until the cold winds of November blow in, we can enjoy what is almost always several weeks of really nice weather. Cool mornings and evenings, and daytimes that are not too hot or not too cold.
Perfect for an afternoon hike on a mountain trail, or wading in one of our local streams.
The shorter days and cooler nights have always triggered something in my dogs, too. After spending a summertime of lazy days sleeping in the air-conditioned house, all of a sudden something has gotten Bailey even more interested in what I am doing each morning.
Yes, she loves our walks and play time, but it is like she senses something more may be at hand. And she is right.
We’ll be hunting grouse for sure this week. On other mornings we will be going down into the Lower Valley to do some running in the fields looking for birds.
We won’t actually be hunting, but it is always a great way to start getting into some kind of hunting shape—for her and me.
If I break out my hunting boots Bailey becomes very interested in what is happening. Then, if I pull a shotgun out of the gun safe, her lazy, don’t-really-care attitude quickly changes into an almost hyper, work-ready demeanor that I haven’t seen in months.
She whines and heads for the back door, ready to load up into the truck.
It’s been nine months since we last hunted, but she remembers it like it was yesterday.
Now, every morning that I click a light on before daylight, Bailey is at full alert in hopes that this will be the day when once again we head to the fields in pursuit of something she can flush or retrieve.
There has been a little bite in the air the last few mornings. It’s time to get ready for hunting season. And Thursday, it will be time to hunt, for Bailey and me.
The occasional rust-colored leaf blowing across the driveway is a sign. It is a reminder that my favorite time of the year is just about here.
Throwing on an old sweatshirt never felt so good.
