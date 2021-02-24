After watching the weather turn around this past weekend, with warm winds blowing the ice off of the local lakes, it’s time to start thinking about doing some fishing.
March is just about here and the first of March marks the opening of a number of lakes up in the Columbia Basin. Located between Quincy and George, and in other areas in the Basin several lakes open for fishing on Monday.
Some lakes, including Lenice, Nunnally and Bobby, are quality lakes where only flies and barbless, single-hooked lures can be used. Daily limits at these lakes are one fish per angler and the trout must be over 18-inches in length.
Other lakes, including Burke, Quincy, Martha, and a few others, are open for the use of bait and anglers can keep five trout a day. Over the years my friends and family have fished some of these lakes on the opener, or shortly thereafter, and have had a good time catching fat rainbows. They’re great lakes to take kids fishing because the trout, which are normally planted in the fall, have spent time feeding and growing over the past several months, and just coming out of their winter slumber, they are often eager to bite.
This is also the time of year when our local lakes and ponds will start to be planted by the Department of Fish and Wildlife hatchery crews. According to a just-released stocking schedule for our region, several of the area lakes and ponds will be planted with rainbows in the next few days and weeks.
The popular I-82 Ponds, located along the freeway between Union Gap and Zillah, are set to receive several thousand rainbows in the next two weeks. Ponds 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6 will all receive a minimum of a thousand trout each very soon.
Other lakes in Yakima County that will be planted in the next couple weeks include Rotary Lake, Myron Lake, and the pond at Sarg Hubbard Park, which is set aside for youth and special anglers.
Clear Lake up near White Pass is also on the schedule to receive over 9,000 trout in March, but that planting always depends on the weather, snow pack, and if the hatchery trucks can get in there. An educated guess says it may be a while before that happens.
In Kittitas County a few lakes around Ellensburg will also be planted in the next couple weeks, including the always popular North Fio Rito Lake, located just off of I-82 near Ellensburg. The schedule calls for over 3,000 trout to be planted sometime in the next two weeks.
Other Kittitas County waters set to be planted in the next two weeks include Matoon Lake and McCabe Pond.
Like the lakes up in the basin, all of these lakes and ponds in Yakima and Kittitas Counties are great places to take a kid fishing as the trout are usually very willing to bite.
Fishing for walleye has not been terribly productive yet at Potholes Reservoir or on the Columbia River, but it should start picking up as water temperatures warm and the fish start staging for the spawn.
One lake that has been providing consistently good fishing throughout the winter is Lake Chelan. Not only are anglers catching the bottom-dwelling lake trout in good numbers, the kokanee there have been biting pretty consistently throughout the first couple months of the year. Plus, over the past two years more and more land-locked chinook have been caught by anglers, and that fishery should start heating up soon.
Local guide Chelan guide Jeff Witkowski has been catching the lake trout and kokanee consistently the last couple weeks. The kokanee are not terribly big yet, with most running between 9 and 12 inches. Witkowski has been having his best luck trolling, using downriggers to keep his lures and bait at depths of 80 to 120 feet deep.
The trophy kokanee fishing at Lake Roosevelt continues to be tough, with only the occasional fish being caught. Fishing for the triploid trout there is definitely better than the kokanee fishing, with anglers having the best luck fishing from shore about mid-lake. The trout fishing in the lower part of the big reservoir above Grand Coulee Dam, should pick up when the water levels stabilize and when water temperatures warm a bit.
The almost spring-like weather also has some anglers thinking about the upcoming spring salmon fishing season on the Columbia River. Officials earlier this week set sport fishing seasons for the lower Columbia from Buoy 10 to the Bonneville Dam to run through April 4. The spring chinook season on portions of the Columbia above Bonneville Dam will open on March 16 and run through May 5.
As of Tuesday, no spring salmon had been counted over Bonneville, so it will most likely be another waiting game to see when and how many of the coveted chinook will be coming.
It is starting to look and feel like spring. March is almost here. And when it arrives anglers in our area can be looking for some good fishing opportunities to enjoy.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 30 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com.