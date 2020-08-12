They say that Labrador retrievers only shed twice a year — spring and summer and fall and winter. In other words it is pretty much a year-round phenomenon.
I have two Labs. One is yellow and the other is black. Tessa, the yellow Lab, will inevitably rub up against your leg or put her head in your lap when you’re wearing dark pants, and in an instant you’ll be covered in yellow doggy hairs.
If you wear khakis or light colored pants somehow Bailey, the black Lab, will end up in your lap and then you’re covered in about 3,000 black Lab hairs.
No matter how much you brush the dogs they still shed. Tessa has a downy undercoat, which comes out in chunks at times. You can fill a brush with Tessa hair almost every day of the year. When she is really shedding you can create a ball of downy undercoat in a few minutes that I’m sure could be spun into yarn and knitted into a hat.
Bailey has a sleek black coat of hair. To look at her you’d think she couldn’t be losing much hair because if she did she would be bald. Nope, she is shedding constantly, which is confirmed by the daily dumping of the collection tray in the robot vacuum cleaner.
Tessa’s hair is thicker and denser, so it stays relatively close to the ground. Bailey’s hair is fine and seems to float all about. Black Bailey hair ends up in the weirdest places including in the corners of the bathroom where she rarely goes. Once in a while a single black Bailey hair will end up on a dinner plate. That goes over like a belch in church when one of the fine black hairs lands in the plate of Mrs. Phillips.
“Argghhh, Bailey,” she will say.
I don’t even ask. I know what the issue is. Bailey will just look up like “what did I do? I’m clear over here minding my own business.”
I know there are dogs that don’t shed. My mom had one. It was a Havanese. Molly was her name and she didn’t shed and didn’t bark. I’d tease my mom that if she wanted a dog that didn’t do any of those dog things she should have just bought a stuffed animal. But Molly was a really nice dog and was a great companion to my mom in the last years of her life.
A Google search will show that there are actually quite a few dogs that don’t shed. Unfortunately for me only one or two of those breeds look like they might actually hunt. The Irish water spaniel is classified as a sporting breed, loves the water and doesn’t shed.
Poodles are on the no-shed list. I know poodles were once, a long time ago, bred to hunt. You probably would have to look long and hard to find one that hunts today.
There’s another dog on the list, a Lagotto Romagnolo that is hypoallergenic, doesn’t shed and is supposedly adept at hunting truffles. Frankly, I’ve never heard of the breed before, but that doesn’t mean much. I’m not very worldly. Looking at the dogs on the internet, the “Logotti’s” seem to be good looking, athletic, medium-sized dogs.
If they can find a truffle underground they should be able to root a rooster out of a briar patch. Which brings up another concern, for this, and some of the other non-shedding breeds that might actually enjoy chasing a pheasant or quail around. They all have medium to long curly coats. They don’t shed but I’d bet a day’s wages that they’d be one big cockle burr after a day hunting the uplands around here.
I had a German longhair pointer back in the 90’s. She was a hunting machine, but at the end of every day in the field I would spend at least an hour with her cutting and pulling burrs out of her coat. She hated our post-hunt de-burring ritual, but she loved to hunt so much she’d go through the agony without putting up a fuss.
So, even though they are shedders, there are some advantages to having shorter-haired dogs. The cockle burrs and other clingy weeds just roll off of them in the field. And they never really require haircuts and special grooming, other than a bath now and again, and a good frequent brushing.
My Labs are pretty much maintenance free. This time of year they love a dip in the lake, which helps some with the shedding. Just know though, that if you come to the Phillips house for a visit, you are most likely going to end up with some dog hair on your clothing.
And, whether you are wearing light or dark pants, Tessa and Bailey, well, they’ll have you covered.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 25 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com