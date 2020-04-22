Many people are of the belief that cellphones are a necessary evil. I am not one of them. I like my phone for several reasons, but one of the best features of today’s high-tech phones is the camera. Along with that is the ability to store photos.
The virus has us staying at home, and while I have plenty to do around my place now that spring has sprung, I find myself daydreaming about being able to go fishing and turkey hunting again.
Lately I have found myself looking at all the photos in my phone, and remembering the different hunts and fishing trips recorded via the photos on the phone.
I am sure I look like a 15-year-old kid with my face in my phone all the time. But instead of texting or tweeting or Instagraming, I am looking at my 2,259 photos and reminiscing about dozens and dozens of outings over the past 11 years.
The first photo that appears on my phone, way back in July of 2009 is of me with a nice sockeye salmon caught up at Brewster. It wasn’t the first sockeye I ever caught up there, but I believe it was the first I got to keep.
As I scan through the photos I see where my fishing buddies and I have caught lots and lots of sockeye salmon through the years. They are a fun fish to catch on light gear, and they are probably the best eating salmon there is, even after they’ve made the long migration up the Columbia.
The so-called experts are predicting another decent run of sockeyes this summer. Let’s hope that by July we’ll be all through this pandemic stuff, and can be up in Brewster, catching sockeye again.
I look through the photos and see plenty with family and friends. I am fortunate to have two sons who like to spend time with their old man in the out-of-doors. I have dozens and dozens of photos of Kyle and Kevin on the water, with nice spring salmon or summer steelhead, caught in the past 10 years.
There are plenty of them too, with pheasants and even a turkey or two, on some really fun hunts. I tell people all the time, get your kid started in the outdoors, and it’s something you can share together for a lifetime. I am definitely lucky there.
As I think about it though, in the over 2,000 photos in my phone, there is not one of my dad, who got me started hunting and fishing. Which makes me sad.
My dad died of Alzheimer’s in January 2009, so I have no photos of him on the phone. Of course, I have all kinds of photos of him, and me, on trips we made before he became ill. Just none on the phone.
There are plenty of dog photos on my phone too. There are photos from 2013 of Sierra, my sweet little yellow Lab. By then she was enjoying retirement when she wasn’t being pestered by a yellow Lab puppy named Tessa.
I have photos of Tessa as a puppy in 2010 on my phone, so Sierra put up with her “little sister” for a few years before she went to the happy hunting grounds in the sky.
I have plenty of photos on the phone of Tessa in the field, hunting with me, my sons, and my friends. She was a pretty good dog for a while, until arthritis slowed her down to hardly being able to run. She will turn 12 in June, and it is so hard to see her having trouble getting around now.
Then, scrolling down through the pictures a little black Lab pup starts to appear in November of 2015. Man how time flies. It seem seems like yesterday we were picking Bailey up from the breeder.
There may be more photos of Bailey than any of the other dogs, including the photos of her first hunt in Montana, when she started to figure it out, and made an amazing retrieve on a rooster Kyle shot.
Of course, there are some photos of my very patient and understanding wife Terri in the phone photos. Most of the photos of her are at birthdays and holidays. Although I will sadly admit, there are about ten times more fishing and hunting photos, then family ones.
My favorite photo of Terri in my phone is her sitting on the couch with a 9-week-old Bailey in her lap. It didn’t take long for the puppy to win her heart.
The last photo in my phone is of me with a nice walleye caught on March 21. The last day I fished before the stay at home order.
No, I lied. That’s the last fishing photo. The last photo is of a great horned owl sitting on the peak of the roof that is right over our bedroom. The big owl decided I needed to wake up the other morning at 5:15, and hooted and hooted until I got up and shot him…with my phone.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 25 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com