Last week was one of highs and lows in the pursuit of upland game birds. It involved over 1,700 miles of driving, gale force winds, hot temperatures, and two opening days, all to get our dogs into some pheasants.
A week ago Saturday, friends Greg Wilson, Butch Schlagel and Mike Schell and I drove to the far northeastern corner of Montana for the opening of its pheasant season. Like much of North and South Dakota, eastern Montana has some incredible habitat and, on many years, they have really good numbers of pheasants.
The first day of our hunt in Montana was a challenge in that it was going to be 84 degrees by mid-afternoon. Those kinds of temperatures are hard on hunters and dangerous for the dogs. Luckily, we found some good spots to hunt, got our limits of roosters before 9 a.m. and were at breakfast a short time later.
What a difference a day makes. The next morning, we awoke to sustained winds of 30 miles an hour, with gusts up to 60 miles an hour. If you’ve never hunted birds in high winds, let me tell you, it is a challenge. First, it makes for difficult scenting conditions for the dogs, and secondly, when the birds get up and fly with the wind, they are next to impossible to hit.
Still, we enjoyed the hunt, and even scratched down a few birds.
Greg and I then made the 14-hour drive home, through wind, rain, snow and sleet, to get my ailing Lab Bailey back home for a veterinarian visit. On the night of our first hunt she spent much of my trying-to-sleep-time scratching her left ear and shaking her head. My thought was she had a piece of cheat grass or some other foreign object in there and with no vets open around where we were hunting, we decided to get her back home to her vet.
Crisis was averted when it was determined that Bailey was just suffering from an allergy and after a quick check up and a surprisingly expensive inoculation, she was on the mend.
Zoom ahead to this past Saturday and the opening of pheasant hunting on the Yakama Reservation. What a difference a week makes.
Opening day here is always a crap shoot. There are normally big numbers of hunters out, many from the west side of the state. The few fields that hold pheasants get surrounded well before daylight, and get pounded all weekend long. Greg and I, and my son Kyle, took our Labs to a field that normally doesn’t hold a bunch of birds, but at lease it didn’t have eight truckloads of hunters surrounding it.
In that field we found four pheasants, got no shots, and Bailey took on a skunk and lost.
We hunted a few other spots, but most had already been hunted and the rare roosters we saw were in mid-season form, flushing well out of shotgun range.
As we walked back to our truck after hunting one area that should have held all kinds of birds but didn’t, we discussed the differences from one weekend to the next.
In Montana, the farmers leave ditch rows and bar ditches full of grasses and other cover. They leave edges of grain fields for the birds to feed on through the winter. There are lots of cattail patches and other cover for the birds to use to escape predators and the sometimes-brutal winter conditions. Winter conditions that are much worse than around here. Yet, they have pheasants now like we used to have 50 years ago.
Over the decades we have lost thousands of acres of habitat the pheasants need. It was disappointing to see so few birds this past weekend. I know there are some around. I saw several during my pre-season conditioning walks with Bailey in September.
So, the season is not lost. Most hunters hunt on opening day, and that’s it. And, as we often do, Bailey and I will find a pheasant or two around here. It just gets a little discouraging, especially when you compare the number of birds and the lack of hunters we saw in Montana, with what we experienced this past Saturday here in the Valley.
Pheasant hunting opens throughout the rest of Eastern Washington this Saturday. There are definitely some areas of the Palouse and other spots that have more pheasants than we do around here. And the WDFW will plant pheasants at a couple spots in the region. Check their website for the locations.
It seems crazy to drive 1,700 miles just to hunt pheasants, but after what we experienced last two weekends, when we had some highs, and some lows, I am seriously considering doing it again. When Bailey points a rooster, and then makes a really great retrieve, it makes it all worthwhile. What we won’t do for our dogs.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 25 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com