Evidently, I am a snorer. I can’t confirm this because I am always asleep. But I have been told by my wife, my sons, and some of my hunting and fishing buddies that, in fact, I do snore.
I must not be that bad of a snorer, because my wife Terri still spends the night in bed with me almost every night. And I can’t remember the last time she stuck an elbow in my ribs to get me to roll over and stop snoring.
The guys I hunt and fish with, if we end up in a room or tent together, all wear ear plugs. So, they preemptively deal with my snoring.
By the way, I’m not the only snorer in our bunch. Some of my buddies say they don’t snore, but they do, from time to time. I just flat admit it, and apologize to whoever I am rooming with, for my snoring in advance.
Over the years I have slept in the same room/cabin/trailer/tent with some incredible snorers. One of the best was my dear friend Roy Houle. A fishing fanatic, Roy and I became friends while working together for Yakima Bait Company. He was paid to test lures for the company and so we’d often end up going fishing together.
For a man who was fairly small, Roy could generate an amazing number of decibels. I was young and stupid and never even thought of ear plugs when I first roomed with Roy. And I spent some miserable nights with very little sleep.
I’d stuff toilet paper in my ears and cover my head with a pillow, but it was all for naught. Roy’s snores could cut through it all.
And, like many champion snorers, Roy could be asleep and snoring away in what seemed to be a matter of seconds.
I always thought if I could beat him to sleep, I could maybe sleep through the thunder that was Roy sleeping, but it never worked. Probably because I was worried that I wasn’t going to get any sleep and would be trying too hard to go to sleep.
Then, as I would lay there looking at the clock, I would start doing the math. If it was one o’clock, and I could actually fall asleep in the next half hour, I would get four hours of sleep. Then I would lay there and keep doing the math as the clock ticked on, and as Roy snored away.
Again, I loved fishing with Roy, and we went on many great trips together. We fished in Alaska, British Columbia, and all around the Northwest. He was a fantastic fisherman and a good friend.
Roy passed away in 2014. I certainly miss fishing with him, but I have to say, I don’t miss those long, snore-filled nights of our many trips together.
Maybe the worst snorer I ever had to deal with though was a fellow outdoor writer by the name of Bill Heavey. Somehow, he and I ended up in the same room during a turkey hunt in Mississippi.
A company that manufactures turkey hunting calls and accessories invited a small group of outdoor writers to come hunt with some of their pros in Mississippi. We stayed in what was described as a hunting camp, but was in reality a single-wide mobile home stuck out in the Mississippi back country.
The only glitch in the whole deal is that we ended up sleeping two to a room in bunk beds.
I had no idea who Heavey was at the time, and I’m sure, even today, he has no clue who I am. As it turned out, he became a well-known writer and editor for Field & Stream magazine, with humorous articles appearing every month in the back of the magazine.
If you were to size up a roommate for a week, Heavey would, at first glance, seem to be the perfect choice. He was a slender guy of about 50, looked to be in good physical shape, and was very congenial. You would never guess that he is a snorer. But good Lord could that man snore.
Of course, I didn’t figure that out until after we had both jumped into our sleeping bags for what had to be one of the longest nights of my life!
My head had barely hit the pillow when I heard the first slight rumblings coming from the bed below. I tried to shake it off, rolled over on my side and covered my exposed ear with the other half of my pillow. Which worked, but only for a few seconds. It certainly wasn’t long enough for me to get to sleep.
Again, in my younger years traveling with ear plugs was, pardon the pun, unheard of. So, the only other choice to try to get some sleep was to find refuge elsewhere, somewhere out of earshot of the noise. I ended up in a Barcalounger—fake leather and all. The worst part was, even though I was at the other end of the mobile home, I could still hear Heavey snoring. If I got an hour’s worth of sleep that night I’d be surprised.
I’ve tried to block the rest of the week out of my memory, but I believe the first real sleep I got was on the jet coming home.
Heavey is a nice guy. And he’s an excellent writer. I’ve chuckled at his writing and at the knowledge that I’ll never have to not sleep in the same room with him again.
That is unless I get an invitation to hunt turkeys in Mississippi again. Then I’ll have to reconsider. This time though, now as a confirmed snorer, I might give him a run for his money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.